Garissa activists condemn delays in ID card applications

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Garissa residents, local administrators and human rights activists in a peaceful procession in Garissa town to commemorate the International Day of Identity./STEPHEN ASTARIKO

Months-long waits for national identity cards are threatening to erode the progress made in Garissa after the government scrapped a special vetting process for applicants, human rights activists…

Months-long waits for national identity cards are threatening to erode the progress made in Garissa after the government scrapped a special vetting process for applicants, human rights activists…

Months-long waits for national identity cards are threatening to erode the progress made in Garissa after the government scrapped a special vetting process for applicants, human rights activists have warned.

Garissa residents, local administrators and human rights activists in a peaceful procession in Garissa town to commemorate the International Day of Identity./STEPHEN ASTARIKO

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President William Ruto abolished the vetting requirement for ID applicants last year, a move that activists say has made it easier for residents to obtain the vital documents.

However, they cautioned that delays in processing and issuing the cards, alongside limited access to registration and collection centres, continue to create serious obstacles.

They spoke during a press briefing in Garissa town after joining hundreds of residents and administrators in a peaceful procession to mark the International Day of Identity.

The procession was organised by Haki Na Sheria, a Garissa-based NGO that campaigns for citizenship and identity rights.

Barre Aden, the organisation’s programme manager, described the removal of vetting as a major step towards correcting historical injustices faced by residents of Northern Kenya.

“We really appreciate the efforts made by the government in removing the vetting requirement. At least now, things are moving forward,” he said.

“However, we are now concerned about delays in processing and issuing the documents, as well as the limited number of registration and collection centres across this vast county. Those are the two main challenges that we face as a region,” he said.

President William Ruto abolished the vetting requirement in February 2024, ending an additional layer of scrutiny that had subjected most applicants from Northeastern Kenya to procedures not routinely imposed on other Kenyans.

Previously, applicants had to appear before vetting committees, provide extra documentation and satisfy additional conditions before they could receive national identity cards.

Aden urged the government to take registration and issuance services closer to residents, saying only Garissa and Ijara sub-counties currently have fully operational offices.

“Garissa county is very vast. We need more offices so that people can easily access these services,” he said.

He said the delays were especially concerning as the country approaches the next general election, with many young people seeking identity cards so they can register as voters.

“It can take almost six to seven months for an ID card to be issued. We therefore urge the government to fast-track the issuance of identity cards so that people can exercise their democratic right to vote,” he said.

Fatuma Ahmed said applicants were also frustrated by the lengthy processing period.

“We have an issue with the duration it takes to process the identity cards. It is taking too long for applicants to get the documents, and this is an issue we want the government to swiftly address,” she said.

“If we are talking about easing the process, then let it be clear that there is no more suffering, so that we can truly enjoy our rights.”

Human rights defender Noor Bashir appealed to officials at the national headquarters to accelerate the processing and release of the documents.

“We have seen cases where officers say they have almost 500 clients who have been listed to receive IDs within a period of one month. However, the biggest problem is when it comes to processing the document,” he said.

“We acknowledge the gains made, but it is important that we point out areas of concern so that going forward this can be corrected so that the process does not result in prolonged waiting periods.”

Mohamed Mohamud, the assistant county commissioner in charge of Huduma Centre in Garissa, said the end of vetting had triggered a sharp rise in ID applications.

“Since the removal of the vetting exercise, we have had a very positive response. There has been an increase in the number of clients seeking the documents,” Mohamud said.

He said live-capture units had also been installed in all sub-counties, providing technology intended to improve the quality and accuracy of information recorded during registration.

Mohamud said the surge had contributed to a backlog of 4,110 identity cards awaiting collection at the Garissa Huduma Centre.

He said the National Government Administration Officers structure, including chiefs, was being mobilised to ensure the cards reached their rightful owners.

“We are making use of the NGAO structure, including chiefs, to redistribute these IDs. We are also sharing information by sending messages to applicants so that they can visit the Huduma Centre and collect their identity cards,” he said.

He attributed part of the backlog to the increased applications that followed the abolition of vetting, but said measures were being taken to reduce it.

“The feedback has been very positive. The chiefs have been doing a marvelous job in ensuring that the IDs reach their rightful owners. It is not just about ensuring that the IDs reach their owners; the owners are also using those IDs to register as voters,” he said.

Mohamud urged residents of Garissa and Northern Kenya to obtain and use their identity documents, noting that an ID card is necessary for identification, access to government services and participation in civic processes.

The government’s decision to abolish vetting was followed by new registration guidelines gazetted by the Ministry of Interior.

Under the revised procedure, applicants must provide proof of citizenship, including a birth certificate and a parent’s identity card, together with a letter of introduction from the chief.

Parents must also appear in person to provide a thumbprint on the application form, while the chief is required to conduct additional verification.

The application is then subjected to further checks by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the National Intelligence Service before an identity card is issued.