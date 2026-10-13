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Rwanda to Bring Formula One Back to Africa After 30-Year Absence

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By Newsroom October 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 11 hours ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Rwanda to Bring Formula One Back to the Continent, 30 Years Later

Formula 1 is set to return to Africa for the first time since 1993 after Rwanda signed a 10-year agreement to host the African Grand Prix from the early 2030s.

The event will be staged on a purpose-built FIA Grade 1 circuit in Bugesera, roughly 40km south of Kigali and close to the country’s new international airport. Rwanda expects the project to drive tourism, bring in investment, generate jobs and help nurture homegrown motorsport talent.

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The agreement could nevertheless draw criticism from human rights groups. Such organisations have previously accused Rwanda of using high-profile sporting events and sponsorship deals to strengthen its international image while facing allegations of human rights abuses and involvement in regional conflicts.

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