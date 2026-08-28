UN Chief Condemns ‘Indifference’ as Ebola Cases Mount in DR Congo

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Guterres said available funding is expected to last weeks rather than months as the epidemic accelerates. “We know how to contain Ebola, how to interrupt transmission, and how…

DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak is expanding at a pace the humanitarian response cannot match, with 500 new cases recorded each week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned.

DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak is expanding at a pace the humanitarian response cannot match, with 500 new cases recorded each week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned. Guterres…

DR Congo’s Ebola outbreak is expanding at a pace the humanitarian response cannot match, with 500 new cases recorded each week, UN Secretary-General António Guterres has warned.

Guterres said available funding is expected to last weeks rather than months as the epidemic accelerates. “We know how to contain Ebola, how to interrupt transmission, and how to save lives,” he said. “But we must also overcome another virus: the virus of indifference.”

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The funding shortfall is only one obstacle. The disease is spreading through a region scarred by decades of conflict, where mass displacement has strained already weakened health systems. More than 40 healthcare workers have been killed, and attacks have targeted treatment centers and ambulances.