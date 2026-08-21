 Skip to content
Friday, August 21, 2026 7 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:17
Muqdisho 28°C
Breaking: South Africa-Nigeria Citizenship Case Involving Adetshina Postponed to 2027
Breaking News
South Africa-Nigeria Citizenship Case Involving Adetshina Postponed to 2027Six Indians Among 10 Crew Members Aboard Cargo Ship Hijacked by Somali PiratesMore Than 100 Killed in Central African Republic Mine CollapseAmnesty Calls for Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition MemberEU Countries and UK Urge Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement ProjectBoat Capsizes in Nigeria’s Sokoto State, Killing ScoresSouth Africa-Nigeria Citizenship Case Involving Adetshina Postponed to 2027Six Indians Among 10 Crew Members Aboard Cargo Ship Hijacked by Somali PiratesMore Than 100 Killed in Central African Republic Mine CollapseAmnesty Calls for Probe Into Fatal Shooting of Opposition MemberEU Countries and UK Urge Israel to Halt West Bank Settlement ProjectBoat Capsizes in Nigeria’s Sokoto State, Killing Scores
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Central-Africa News English

Six Indians Among 10 Crew Members Aboard Cargo Ship Hijacked by Somali Pirates

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 21, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 43 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
6 Indians among 10 crew on cargo ship hijacked by Somali pirates

Six Indians are among the 10 crew members aboard a Cameroon-flagged cargo ship seized by pirates off Somalia’s Puntland State coast earlier this week. (File Photo)

Pirates hijacked the vessel, MV LUTUF, on Monday and moved it toward Somalia’s Nugaal coast, according to a Somali official. The ship was carrying Turkish weapons, communications equipment and satellite gear.

- Advertisement -

The crew comprised six Indians, one Turkish national, one Georgian national and two Serbian security guards.

The vessel was seized about 3.5 nautical miles off Marraya in Puntland State before being taken toward Nugaal, the official told the Associated Press. Eight pirates allegedly carried out the attack. They are believed to belong to a group linked to the hijacking of another ship in April.

The weapons were reportedly destined for a Turkish military training facility in Mogadishu. The cargo also included communications and satellite equipment.

Turkish authorities had not immediately responded to the incident. India’s Ministry of External Affairs had also not issued a statement as of Friday morning.

MV LUTUF is owned by Polar Movement Shipping and was last located in East Africa. The vessel measures 76.43 metres in length and 12 metres in width.

16 Indians on vessel hijacked near Yemen

In a separate incident, an Eritrea-flagged oil products tanker carrying 16 Indians was hijacked in the Gulf of Aden.

M T Sibu 1, which had 20 crew members in total, was seized by armed pirates on August 20, about 30 nautical miles off Yemen’s coast, the PTI news agency reported, citing officials.

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,358 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Central-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.