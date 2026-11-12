Cameroon Sets Date for Parliamentary and Local Elections

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The elections will also show whether Biya's party can preserve its hold on power after more than four decades in government.

The ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement controls both parliament and local government, but opposition parties are expected to mount a tougher challenge. Political observers say they will try…

Cameroon will hold parliamentary and municipal elections on February 7, 2027, in the first nationwide vote since President Paul Biya secured a controversial eighth term in October 2025…

Cameroon will hold parliamentary and municipal elections on February 7, 2027, in the first nationwide vote since President Paul Biya secured a controversial eighth term in October 2025 amid deadly protests and allegations of fraud.

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement controls both parliament and local government, but opposition parties are expected to mount a tougher challenge. Political observers say they will try to harness growing public frustration with the government and calls for political change.

The elections will also show whether Biya’s party can preserve its hold on power after more than four decades in government.