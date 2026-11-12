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Thursday, November 12, 2026 1 Jumada al-Thaniyah 1448 AH Isha 18:54
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Breaking: Cameroon Sets Date for Parliamentary and Local Elections
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Cameroon Sets Date for Parliamentary and Local Elections

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By Adam Omar November 12, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 42 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Cameroon Sets Date for Parliamentary, Local Polls

Cameroon will hold parliamentary and municipal elections on February 7, 2027, in the first nationwide vote since President Paul Biya secured a controversial eighth term in October 2025 amid deadly protests and allegations of fraud.

The ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement controls both parliament and local government, but opposition parties are expected to mount a tougher challenge. Political observers say they will try to harness growing public frustration with the government and calls for political change.

The elections will also show whether Biya’s party can preserve its hold on power after more than four decades in government.

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Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 673 published stories
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