UN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Las Anod, Calls for Urgent Aid

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The delegation was led by George Conway, the U.N. deputy special representative, resident and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia. During the visit, Conway held talks with Abdirashid Yusuf Jibriil,…

Las Anod (AX) — A senior United Nations delegation visited Las Anod on Sunday as worsening drought and displacement deepen humanitarian needs across Somalia’s Sool region.

Las Anod (AX) — A senior United Nations delegation visited Las Anod on Sunday as worsening drought and displacement deepen humanitarian needs across Somalia’s Sool region. The delegation…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Las Anod (AX) — A senior United Nations delegation visited Las Anod on Sunday as worsening drought and displacement deepen humanitarian needs across Somalia’s Sool region.

The delegation was led by George Conway, the U.N. deputy special representative, resident and humanitarian coordinator for Somalia. During the visit, Conway held talks with Abdirashid Yusuf Jibriil, acting president and vice president of Somalia’s North Eastern State, on cooperation between the regional administration and the United Nations.

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Jibriil thanked the delegation for coming to Las Anod and praised the U.N.’s support for humanitarian and development initiatives in the region.

Sool is one of the parts of Somalia most severely affected by drought. Communities are struggling with shortages of water and food, displacement, limited access to health services, and inadequate shelter and protection.

Conway also met families confronting acute humanitarian needs. The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said aid must be scaled up urgently to meet the worsening conditions.

The U.N. delegation said it would maintain its cooperation with the North Eastern State administration to respond to humanitarian and development needs throughout the region.

The visit prompted a strong response from North Western State of Somalia, which claims Sool and Sanaag as part of its territory.

North Western State of Somalia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it remained committed to helping deliver humanitarian assistance to communities in need, including people in Las Anod. However, it said visits by senior U.N. officials to politically and security-sensitive areas should be coordinated with North Western State of Somalia authorities.

“North Western State of Somalia remains firmly committed to facilitating the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all communities in need, including our people in Las Anod,” the ministry said.

The ministry said such visits should be conducted through established diplomatic channels and preceded by notification, consultation and coordination with North Western State of Somalia’s government.

“The Government continues to value its longstanding and constructive partnership with the United Nations and reaffirms its commitment to sustained, cooperative engagement,” the ministry said. It added that established diplomatic procedures and communication channels should be respected in future engagements.

The visit took place against the backdrop of a longstanding territorial dispute over Sool and Sanaag, which are claimed by both North Western State of Somalia and Puntland State. Las Anod has been controlled by forces aligned with Somalia’s federal government and the North Eastern State administration since North Western State of Somalia forces withdrew from the city in 2023 after months of fighting.