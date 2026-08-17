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Zimbabwe to Investigate Kariba Boat Disaster as Death Toll Continues to Rise

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By Newsroom August 17, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Zimbabwe to Investigate Kariba Boat Disaster as Death Toll Rises

The death toll in the Lake Kariba boat disaster has climbed to 80 after rescuers recovered eight additional bodies, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said.

The Rural Infrastructure Development Agency vessel Mbuya Nehanda capsized on August 11 as it travelled to remote communities. The boat was reportedly carrying well over its designated capacity of 90 passengers. At least 67 people survived, while search and recovery teams continue working to locate those who remain missing.

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President Emmerson Mnangagwa has classified the incident as a national disaster. Transport Minister Felix Mhona said investigators would assess the vessel’s passenger limit, safety regulations and emergency preparedness as they seek to establish the causes of one of Zimbabwe’s deadliest boating accidents.

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