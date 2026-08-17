Hormuud Salaam Foundation Equips Somali National University With New ICT Lab

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The laboratory includes 34 computers, interactive touchscreen boards, speakers and other essential equipment designed to support digital instruction, hands-on ICT training and academic research.

Hormuud Salaam Foundation opens new ICT laboratory at Somali National University MOGADISHU, Somalia - Somali National University has received a fully equipped ICT laboratory from Hormuud Salaam Foundation,…

Hormuud Salaam Foundation opens new ICT laboratory at Somali National University MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali National University has received a fully equipped ICT laboratory from Hormuud Salaam Foundation,…

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Hormuud Salaam Foundation opens new ICT laboratory at Somali National University

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali National University has received a fully equipped ICT laboratory from Hormuud Salaam Foundation, with the facility officially opened at the university’s Gaheyr campus.

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The laboratory includes 34 computers, interactive touchscreen boards, speakers and other essential equipment designed to support digital instruction, hands-on ICT training and academic research.

Hormuud Salaam Foundation said the initiative aims to broaden students’ access to modern educational resources while helping them build the digital skills required for their studies and future careers.

Somalia’s Minister of Education, Culture and Higher Education, Farah Sheikh Abdulkadir, inaugurated the laboratory together with Somali National University President Dr Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed and Hormuud Salaam Foundation CEO Abdullahi Nur Osman.

Mr Osman said during the ceremony that the donation underscored the foundation’s ongoing investment in education and its efforts to expand digital learning opportunities for young people throughout Somalia.

The new facility is expected to strengthen ICT-focused teaching at the university, giving both students and lecturers access to more interactive and engaging learning tools.

H.E. Minister Abdulkadir commended Hormuud Salaam Foundation for contributing to the advancement of modern education in Somalia.

Dr Mohamed welcomed the support, saying the laboratory would improve the university’s teaching capacity and provide students with broader opportunities to learn through technology.

The donation is part of Hormuud Salaam Foundation’s wider education programme, which seeks to equip young Somalis with skills suited to an increasingly digital world.