Itamar Ben-Gvir Calls on Israel to Kill 30–40 Palestinians in Gaza Nightly

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Ben-Gvir made the remarks during a podcast conversation with former Israeli captive Rom Braslavski. The episode emerged Sunday and was widely shared by Palestinian media. He said Israeli…

Itamar Ben-Gvir Urges Israeli Forces to Kill 30-40 Palestinians in Gaza Each Night Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged the military to kill dozens of Palestinians…

Itamar Ben-Gvir Urges Israeli Forces to Kill 30-40 Palestinians in Gaza Each Night Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged the military to kill dozens of Palestinians…

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Itamar Ben-Gvir Urges Israeli Forces to Kill 30-40 Palestinians in Gaza Each Night

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has urged the military to kill dozens of Palestinians in Gaza every night, arguing that Israeli forces should target people beyond those presenting an immediate threat.

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Ben-Gvir made the remarks during a podcast conversation with former Israeli captive Rom Braslavski. The episode emerged Sunday and was widely shared by Palestinian media. He said Israeli troops should “kill 30 or 40” people nightly and characterized some Palestinians as “not worthy of life.”

The statement adds to Ben-Gvir’s long record of inflammatory remarks. A member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition, he oversees Israel’s police and prison services and has acquired greater political influence as the country moves toward elections on Oct. 27.

Ben-Gvir also condemned Netanyahu’s decision to reduce military strikes in Gaza under the current ceasefire. He called for targeted killings to resume and to include people who are not regarded as active threats. While he lacks the authority to order military operations, Ben-Gvir serves on Israel’s security Cabinet, which helps determine the country’s war and security policies.

In the discussion, Ben-Gvir endorsed the permanent departure of Palestinians from Gaza and the establishment of Israeli settlements there, saying he viewed “all of Gaza as ours.” International lawyers have cautioned that the mass or forced displacement of Palestinians could constitute ethnic cleansing.

Ben-Gvir additionally voiced support for executing Palestinians convicted in Israeli military courts of carrying out deadly attacks against Israelis. The comments reflect his longstanding advocacy of tougher measures against Palestinian detainees and his support for the death penalty.

His statements have previously provoked international condemnation. Britain and several European countries have imposed sanctions on Ben-Gvir, but he has remained a senior member of Netanyahu’s government.

AXADLETM