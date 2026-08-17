 Skip to content
Monday, August 17, 2026 3 Rabi al-Awwal 1448 AH Asr 15:20
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: UN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Las Anod, Calls for Urgent Aid
Breaking News
UN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Las Anod, Calls for Urgent AidItamar Ben-Gvir Calls on Israel to Kill 30–40 Palestinians in Gaza NightlyHealthcare Faces an Attack Every Six Hours, With No One Held AccountableZimbabwe to Investigate Kariba Boat Disaster as Death Toll Continues to RiseTrump Says U.S. Will Scale Back Military Drills With South Korea Before StartFederal troops clash with Laftagareen-aligned opposition forces in BaidoaUN Humanitarian Coordinator Visits Las Anod, Calls for Urgent AidItamar Ben-Gvir Calls on Israel to Kill 30–40 Palestinians in Gaza NightlyHealthcare Faces an Attack Every Six Hours, With No One Held AccountableZimbabwe to Investigate Kariba Boat Disaster as Death Toll Continues to RiseTrump Says U.S. Will Scale Back Military Drills With South Korea Before StartFederal troops clash with Laftagareen-aligned opposition forces in Baidoa
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom North-Africa News English

Healthcare Faces an Attack Every Six Hours, With No One Held Accountable

Follow
By Newsroom August 17, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 57 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
An Attack On Healthcare Every 6 Hours, and No One Held to Account

More than 10,000 attacks on healthcare have been recorded worldwide over the past eight years, killing thousands and weakening medical systems in conflicts including Ukraine and during efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak spreading across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

Since 2018, reports have documented more than 10 400 attacks on health care in 29 countries and territories. The incidents have killed about 5 700 people and injured more than 8 000, while no perpetrator has been held accountable. In the first eight months of 2026 alone, WHO recorded more than 900 attacks, resulting in at least 900 deaths and 1 400 injuries. Ukraine, Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territory accounted for most of the incidents. Other affected locations included Myanmar, Iran, Sudan, the DR Congo, South Sudan, Russia, Syria and Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

The violence has damaged medical facilities, interrupted the delivery of supplies and blocked patients and health workers from reaching care. Its effects can continue for weeks or longer. WHO said the attacks represent more than a tally of incidents, warning that they erode entire health systems. Yet none of the more than 10,000 verified attacks has been referred to an accountability system.

Written by Newsroom Reporter

Newsroom covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 1,070 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from North-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.