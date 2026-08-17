Healthcare Faces an Attack Every Six Hours, With No One Held Accountable

Since 2018, reports have documented more than 10 400 attacks on health care in 29 countries and territories. The incidents have killed about 5 700 people and injured…

More than 10,000 attacks on healthcare have been recorded worldwide over the past eight years, killing thousands and weakening medical systems in conflicts including Ukraine and during efforts…

More than 10,000 attacks on healthcare have been recorded worldwide over the past eight years, killing thousands and weakening medical systems in conflicts including Ukraine and during efforts…

More than 10,000 attacks on healthcare have been recorded worldwide over the past eight years, killing thousands and weakening medical systems in conflicts including Ukraine and during efforts to contain the Ebola outbreak spreading across eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo).

Since 2018, reports have documented more than 10 400 attacks on health care in 29 countries and territories. The incidents have killed about 5 700 people and injured more than 8 000, while no perpetrator has been held accountable. In the first eight months of 2026 alone, WHO recorded more than 900 attacks, resulting in at least 900 deaths and 1 400 injuries. Ukraine, Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territory accounted for most of the incidents. Other affected locations included Myanmar, Iran, Sudan, the DR Congo, South Sudan, Russia, Syria and Nigeria.

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The violence has damaged medical facilities, interrupted the delivery of supplies and blocked patients and health workers from reaching care. Its effects can continue for weeks or longer. WHO said the attacks represent more than a tally of incidents, warning that they erode entire health systems. Yet none of the more than 10,000 verified attacks has been referred to an accountability system.