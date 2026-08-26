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Breaking: UN Ends 13 Years of Support for Somalia’s Justice Institutions and Prison Services
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UN Ends 13 Years of Support for Somalia’s Justice Institutions and Prison Services

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 26, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 26 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
UN ends 13 years of support to Somalia’s justice institutions and prison services

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia is moving toward full national control of its justice and prison services after the United Nations Transitional Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNTMIS) formally ended its direct support programme on Aug. 25, 2026, closing 13 years of continuous UN rule-of-law assistance.

A ceremony in Mogadishu on Tuesday brought together Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Hassan Moalim Mohamud, federal and state officials, representatives of the United Nations and UNTMIS, judicial and correctional authorities, and international partners.

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Minister Hassan expressed gratitude to the United Nations, UNTMIS and international partners for helping strengthen Somalia’s judicial institutions and correctional services through training, capacity-building and rule-of-law initiatives.

“The conclusion of UNTMIS activities is an important step towards the Federal Government and national institutions taking full ownership of the development of the justice system,” he said.

He said the expertise, knowledge and institutional capacity developed during the UN’s engagement would serve as a foundation for further progress in Somalia’s justice system and prison services.

The federal government said it would continue strengthening justice and correctional institutions while working to ensure national bodies assume full responsibility for delivering those services.

Participants also underscored the need for sustained coordination and cooperation between the Somali government and international partners as efforts to develop the justice system and prison services continue.

The conclusion represents the end of 13 years of UN rule-of-law support delivered through UNTMIS and its predecessor, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia.

 

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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