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Breaking: Federal and Galmudug Officials Criticize Puntland State President’s Visit to Dhinowda
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Federal and Galmudug Officials Criticize Puntland State President’s Visit to Dhinowda

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 26, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 9 minutes ago 2-minute read
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Federal, Galmudug State officials criticize Puntland President’s visit to Dhinowda

Mogadishu (AX) — Puntland State President Said Abdullahi Deni’s visit to Dhinowda district in Mudug region has drawn warnings from federal and Galmudug officials, who say the move risks aggravating already sensitive political and security tensions.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, ministers and lawmakers said the timing of Deni’s trip could deepen friction among communities in areas claimed by both Galmudug and Puntland State.

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They maintained that Dhinowda falls within Galmudug and accused the Puntland State president of entering the area without the approval or agreement of the Galmudug administration.

“Deni’s move was different from previous efforts to defuse tensions in Mudug region, especially the conflicts between communities living on both sides of Galkayo and its surrounding areas,” the officials said.

The officials noted that Puntland State and Galmudug had previously committed to addressing disputes and security concerns through dialogue. They warned that unilateral steps could weaken those peace efforts.

They urged Deni to refrain from actions that might trigger fresh tensions in the region.

The ministers and lawmakers also called on the federal government, Galmudug and Puntland State to settle their border and administrative disputes through dialogue and legal channels.

Deni traveled to Dhinowda during a wider tour of eastern Mudug, where Puntland State officials said he was reviewing the needs of local communities.

The Puntland State president characterized the trip as a peace mission intended to support reconciliation between the Dir and Sheekhaal clans, which have been involved in conflict.

Deni said the visit had helped lay the groundwork for an agreement between the two clans.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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