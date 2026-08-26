RACIDA Donates Maternal and Newborn Health Equipment to Mandera Hospital

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The consignment features electric obstetric delivery beds, baby bassinets, digital weighing scales for specialist use and rods for measuring infants.

Mandera (AX) — Mothers and newborns at Mandera County Referral Hospital are set to receive improved care after the Rural Agency for Community Development and Assistance (RACIDA) donated…

Mandera (AX) — Mothers and newborns at Mandera County Referral Hospital are set to receive improved care after the Rural Agency for Community Development and Assistance (RACIDA) donated…

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Mandera (AX) — Mothers and newborns at Mandera County Referral Hospital are set to receive improved care after the Rural Agency for Community Development and Assistance (RACIDA) donated essential maternal and neonatal equipment.

The consignment features electric obstetric delivery beds, baby bassinets, digital weighing scales for specialist use and rods for measuring infants.

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RACIDA Mandera Coordinator Abdi Dagane said the donation underscored the organization’s continued support for public health services across the county.

“The handover is part of RACIDA’s health and nutrition programs in Mandera, implemented in partnership with the county government and development partners,” he added.

Hospital and county officials said the new equipment would help enhance the safety, efficiency and quality of services provided to mothers and newborns.