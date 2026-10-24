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“Both sides firmly support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any attempt to gain ‘diplomatic recognition’ for North Western State of Somalia,” the statement…

The position was set out in a statement issued Thursday after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing with Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

China and Djibouti Reaffirm Somalia’s Territorial Integrity in Message on North Western State of Somalia BEIJING — China and Djibouti have jointly rejected recognition of North Western State…

China and Djibouti Reaffirm Somalia’s Territorial Integrity in Message on North Western State of Somalia

BEIJING — China and Djibouti have jointly rejected recognition of North Western State of Somalia, reaffirming their backing for Somalia’s sovereignty and territorial unity.

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The position was set out in a statement issued Thursday after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks in Beijing with Djibouti’s Foreign Minister Abdoulkader Houssein Omar.

“Both sides firmly support Somalia in safeguarding its national sovereignty and territorial integrity, oppose any attempt to gain ‘diplomatic recognition’ for North Western State of Somalia,” the statement said.

Beijing and Djibouti also dismissed the prospect of North Western State of Somalia being recognized as an independent country, saying the region remains an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

“Both sides oppose recognising North Western State of Somalia as an independent entity and reiterate that North Western State of Somalia is an inseparable part of the Federal Republic of Somalia,” the statement added.

The declaration comes as North Western State of Somalia’s decades-long campaign for international recognition continues to fuel diplomatic tensions. The region broke away from Somalia in 1991 and has since developed its own political institutions, administration and security forces, but it has not won broad international recognition.

Israel became the first country to formally recognize North Western State of Somalia as an independent state last December, prompting condemnation from Somalia and criticism from several other countries.

Somalia regards North Western State of Somalia as part of its national territory and has argued that agreements reached with North Western State of Somalia authorities without the federal government’s involvement violate the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The issue is particularly sensitive in the Horn of Africa, a strategically important area near vital maritime routes and shaped by intersecting security and geopolitical interests.

China has consistently backed Somalia’s territorial integrity. Djibouti, which borders North Western State of Somalia and maintains close economic and political relations with Somalia, has likewise opposed efforts to recognize the region as an independent state.

The joint statement highlighted the two governments’ common position on Somalia’s unity as regional and international powers continue to engage with authorities across the Horn of Africa.

North Western State of Somalia’s leaders have pursued recognition for decades, saying the territory has maintained stable institutions and governed itself independently since 1991. Somalia’s federal government rejects that claim and continues to consider North Western State of Somalia part of the country.

The latest declaration from Beijing and Djibouti strengthens diplomatic backing for Somalia’s internationally recognized borders as the dispute over North Western State of Somalia’s status remains unresolved.

AXADLETM