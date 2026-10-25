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Brazilians in Ireland Prepare to Vote in Presidential Runoff

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed October 25, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 days ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Brazilians in Ireland prepare to vote in presidential run-off

Thousands of Brazilians living in Ireland are preparing to vote tomorrow, as Brazil heads into the decisive second round of its presidential election.

The run-off comes after a fiercely contested first round, in which former president Jair Bolsonaro’s son Flavio won 47% of the vote. He finished narrowly ahead of current president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who secured the backing of 45.2% of voters.

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Under Brazil’s electoral system, a presidential candidate must win at least 50% of the vote to take office.

The result is expected to come from one of the tightest presidential contests in Brazil’s recent history.

At Toca Tapioca House in Temple Bar, manager Bruna Mainart said political discussion has become increasingly hard to escape as polling day approaches.

Watch our video to hear from Brazilians living in Ireland as they prepare to vote in one of the most significant elections in Brazil’s recent history

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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