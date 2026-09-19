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Trump bars CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 19, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
Trump bars CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House access

Trump excludes CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday announced an immediate ban on CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House, intensifying his longstanding clash with news organisations he has frequently accused of biased reporting.

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Writing on his Truth Social platform, Trump claimed the three outlets routinely published what he called “fiction or lies” about his administration. He offered no specific examples to substantiate the accusation.

Trump later characterised the action as a “very simple ban”, but did not explain how it would be applied. It remained unclear whether reporters and other staff members from the organisations would be denied access to the White House grounds or barred from official events.

CNN denounced the decision as an “illegal assault” on press freedoms in the United States. The network said it supported its White House team and defended its coverage as fair and accurate.

Reporters from CNN and Politico were still present on White House grounds shortly after Trump’s announcement, underscoring the uncertainty surrounding the ban’s immediate practical effect.

A CNN crew was also travelling with Vice President JD Vance to and from an event in Iowa, the network said. The move is expected to prompt legal challenges and deepen debate over the Trump administration’s relationship with the US media.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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