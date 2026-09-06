Thousands protest in Jubaland over drone attack in Doolow district

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The demonstrators accused Türkiye of involvement in the air operation, which reportedly targeted the home of former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub.

Kismayo (AX) — Thousands took to the streets in Kismayo and Afmadow on Sunday, protesting the Somali federal government and Türkiye after a reported drone strike in Gedo…

Kismayo (AX) — Thousands took to the streets in Kismayo and Afmadow on Sunday, protesting the Somali federal government and Türkiye after a reported drone strike in Gedo…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Kismayo (AX) — Thousands took to the streets in Kismayo and Afmadow on Sunday, protesting the Somali federal government and Türkiye after a reported drone strike in Gedo region’s Doolow district.

The demonstrators accused Türkiye of involvement in the air operation, which reportedly targeted the home of former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Shub.

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Protesters denounced Türkiye and the federal government in chants, with some burning Turkish flags and others holding images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. Several banners stated, “We don’t need Erdoğan.” The demonstrators also opposed the use of foreign aircraft in Somalia’s political and security disputes.

“We used to love Erdoğan and Turkey, but now we hate them,” some protesters chanted.

“We do not accept that our people and our area are attacked by foreign aircraft,” one demonstrator said.

The protesters demanded respect for Somalia’s sovereignty, unity and right to determine its own affairs, arguing that internal political and security matters should be handled by Somalis without outside interference.

Jubaland Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism Abdifatah Mohamed Mukhtar said the rallies demonstrated widespread opposition in the region to the federal government and to the alleged deployment of Turkish aircraft.

“In general, large protests took place in the areas of Jubaland, where the people expressed their opposition to the federal government and the use of Turkish aircraft that targeted Jubaland areas,” Mukhtar said. “These protests clearly show the position of the people of Jubaland and their opposition to the use of foreign aircraft and forces in Somalia’s political and security affairs.”

Mukhtar accused the federal government of trying to invade Jubaland and said the regional administration would defend its territory.

“The federal government has previously failed any kind of invasion of Jubaland, and it has failed again,” he said. “God willing, we will defeat Hassan and his allies. Jubaland knows how to defend itself.”

He further condemned the lifting of Somalia’s arms embargo, saying it had resulted in the excessive use of weapons and accusing the federal government of neglecting the fight against al-Shabab.

According to Jubaland State, former Somali Correctional Service commander Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden Shub survived the reported strike in Doolow with minor injuries. Four civilians, including his wife, were also wounded.

The Somali federal government has denied that an airstrike occurred, saying instead that explosions resulted from explosives being prepared inside the house.

The federal government said it would form a fact-finding committee to investigate the incident, its motives and those responsible.

The Turkish government has not issued an official response to the allegations.

Protests targeting the federal government were also held on Saturday in Garbahaarrey and Doolow districts in Gedo region.