Upper House asked to summon security ministers over drone attacks

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Addressing lawmakers during Saturday’s parliamentary session, Senator Farhan said repeated drone strike incidents across Somalia had raised serious public concern, particularly where civilians were reportedly killed without those…

Mogadishu (AX) — Senator Farhan Ali Hussein has urged Somalia’s Upper House to summon the ministers of Defense and Internal Security over a reported drone strike in Doolow…

Mogadishu (AX) — Senator Farhan Ali Hussein has urged Somalia’s Upper House to summon the ministers of Defense and Internal Security over a reported drone strike in Doolow…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Mogadishu (AX) — Senator Farhan Ali Hussein has urged Somalia’s Upper House to summon the ministers of Defense and Internal Security over a reported drone strike in Doolow district, Gedo region, amid growing concerns about civilian casualties and a lack of accountability.

Addressing lawmakers during Saturday’s parliamentary session, Senator Farhan said repeated drone strike incidents across Somalia had raised serious public concern, particularly where civilians were reportedly killed without those responsible being held to account.

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“There have been incidents where people have been killed without being brought to justice,” Senator Farhan said. “Once four were killed by a drone, once ten were killed.”

He said the reported incidents required a comprehensive investigation rather than cursory explanations.

Farhan described the use of drones as a major concern for Somali society and called for the creation of a fact-finding committee to examine drone operations and the casualties linked to them.

“I propose that the Speaker establish a fact-finding commission wherever this issue is raised,” he said.

The senator also asked the Upper House to summon the relevant authorities and demand an official account of how drones are being deployed, as well as clarification over who bears responsibility when civilians are killed or wounded.

He said an independent inquiry would be necessary to establish the facts and determine which operations were legitimate security actions and which cases required accountability.

Somalia has previously relied on fact-finding committees to examine sensitive incidents, Farhan noted, arguing that the same mechanism should be used to investigate reported drone strikes.

His comments followed a reported attack Thursday night on the residence of Gen. Mahad Abdirahman Aden, also known as Shub, a former commander of the Somali Correctional Service.

Jubaland State said Shub, who previously served as a member of Somalia’s 11th Parliament, sustained minor injuries in the strike. Four civilians, including his wife, were also injured, according to the regional administration.

Somalia’s federal government has denied any involvement in the reported attack.

The Ministry of Information said preliminary information gathered by security agencies suggested that the explosions could have resulted from explosives being prepared inside the residence.

Demonstrations opposing the federal government took place Saturday in Garbahaarrey and Doolow districts in Gedo region.

Protesters chanted slogans denouncing the administration of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and demanded an independent investigation into the incident and those responsible for it.

Opposition groups have separately condemned the reported attack and also called for accountability.