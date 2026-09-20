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Somalia’s Top General Accuses Turkey of Role in Assassination Attempt

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 20, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
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Somalia’s Top General Accuses Turkey of Role in Assassination Attempt

Somalia: General Says Türkiye Linked to Attack on His Doolow Residence

DOLOW, Somalia — A former head of Somalia’s Custodial Corps has accused Türkiye of involvement in an alleged attempt on his life after two missiles struck his home in the southwestern town of Doolow.

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General Mahad Abdirahman Aden, known as Taliye Shub, said he was asleep when the attack occurred. He said the missiles hit the section of the residence where he was staying, heavily damaging the building and forcing him and others to escape.

Shub said he sustained minor injuries, while a woman was killed and several other people were wounded. The injured were transported to Doolow hospital for treatment, he said.

He alleged that a Turkish aircraft carried out the strike, saying he saw the aircraft around the time of the explosions. Shub also said information available to him led him to believe that he, specifically, was the intended target.

The former security chief claimed that details about his location had been relayed to those responsible. He identified a former driver as one person he suspected, saying he had previously viewed the man’s activities as suspicious and that the former driver was present at the residence when the attack took place.

Shub also named several senior Somali political and security officials in his allegations, including House Speaker Abdirahman Mohamed Nur Jama, National Intelligence and Security Agency Director Mahad Mohamed Salad and former South West state president Adan Mohamed Nur Madobe.

He offered no publicly verifiable evidence connecting the officials to the incident, and the allegations have not been independently confirmed.

The Somali federal government has previously disputed claims that an airstrike caused the damage. It said preliminary findings suggested explosives at the site could have triggered the blasts, while promising an investigation to determine what happened and identify those responsible.

Türkiye has not publicly claimed responsibility for the incident. The cause of the explosions and the identity of those behind the Doolow attack remain contested.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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