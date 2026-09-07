Somalia Official: Foreign Forces Cannot Dictate Southwest State’s Political Future

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Ugas Hassan Abdi Mohamed, speaking from outside Baidoa, commented on the latest political and security developments in the state, including military movements in and around the city.

Official: Foreign Military Power Cannot Decide South West State’s Political Future BAIDOA, Somalia — Foreign aircraft, troops and military vehicles will not determine the political future of Somalia’s…

Official: Foreign Military Power Cannot Decide South West State’s Political Future BAIDOA, Somalia — Foreign aircraft, troops and military vehicles will not determine the political future of Somalia’s…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

Official: Foreign Military Power Cannot Decide South West State’s Political Future

BAIDOA, Somalia — Foreign aircraft, troops and military vehicles will not determine the political future of Somalia’s South West state, a spokesman for former regional president Abdiasis Laftagareen said as tensions persist around Baidoa.

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Ugas Hassan Abdi Mohamed, speaking from outside Baidoa, commented on the latest political and security developments in the state, including military movements in and around the city.

He criticised the use of foreign military aircraft during operations in parts of South West, arguing that the arrival of aircraft and foreign military vehicles would not change realities on the ground.

“The people of South West are the ones who determine the fate of their land and their future,” Hassan said.

“You can bring foreign aircraft and vehicles, but the decision and fate of the areas of South West remain in the hands of our people,” he added.

Hassan said foreign troops and military equipment could not substitute for local residents in deciding the region’s political direction.

He urged people in South West to remain vigilant and maintain unity as political and security tensions continue to rise.

His remarks come as Baidoa and nearby areas remain at the centre of mounting political and security tensions. Rival sides remain divided over the administration, security arrangements and the future political direction of South West state.

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