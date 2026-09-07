Somalia’s Hirshabelle authorities boost flood preparations before forecast El Niño

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Officials from the Hiraan Regional Administration, Beledweyne District Administration and the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management are also due to take part in the talks…

BELEDWEYNE, Somalia — With Beledweyne again facing the risk of destructive floods, Somalia’s disaster management authorities have opened a regional preparedness meeting in Hiraan Region aimed at accelerating…

BELEDWEYNE, Somalia — With Beledweyne again facing the risk of destructive floods, Somalia’s disaster management authorities have opened a regional preparedness meeting in Hiraan Region aimed at accelerating…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

BELEDWEYNE, Somalia — With Beledweyne again facing the risk of destructive floods, Somalia’s disaster management authorities have opened a regional preparedness meeting in Hiraan Region aimed at accelerating early action before the forecast El Niño 2026 conditions and other climate-related threats take hold.

Mahamuud Moallim, commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency, formally opened the multi-day gathering, which has drawn religious scholars, traditional elders, women, youth, civil society groups, and local and international humanitarian partners.

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Officials from the Hiraan Regional Administration, Beledweyne District Administration and the Hirshabelle Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management are also due to take part in the talks in the days ahead.

The forum is designed to give government agencies and humanitarian organizations a shared space to examine climate forecasts, map likely dangers and agree on practical steps that can be taken early to limit the damage from possible disasters. Flooding and intense rainfall in the region are central concerns.

Addressing participants, Commissioner Moallim said authorities and communities must act before severe weather arrives. He urged better cleaning and maintenance of waterways, more reliable early-warning systems, sufficient emergency supplies and well-defined evacuation plans to safeguard people and property.

He further underscored the need for tight coordination among regional and district authorities, aid organizations and local communities so that any response to emerging hazards can be swift and effective.

The meeting comes as Beledweyne and nearby areas continue to face high exposure to floods, leaving early preparedness and coordinated disaster planning essential to limiting possible humanitarian consequences.

Officials and humanitarian partners are expected to press on with discussions over the coming days, concentrating on turning climate forecasts into concrete early actions and improving the region’s ability to respond to potential flooding and other weather-related emergencies.