Authorities Detain 111 People After Fresh Attempt to Cross Into Ceuta

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A provincial official in Fnideq said 109 of those detained on Friday were nationals of African countries, while two were Moroccan citizens.

A heavy security operation in northern Morocco has stopped a mass attempt to cross into Spain’s city of Ceuta, with authorities detaining 111 people in and around Fnideq.

A heavy security operation in northern Morocco has stopped a mass attempt to cross into Spain’s city of Ceuta, with authorities detaining 111 people in and around Fnideq.…

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A heavy security operation in northern Morocco has stopped a mass attempt to cross into Spain’s city of Ceuta, with authorities detaining 111 people in and around Fnideq.

A provincial official in Fnideq said 109 of those detained on Friday were nationals of African countries, while two were Moroccan citizens.

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The official said the extensive security deployment prevented any mass crossing toward Ceuta or Melilla, adding that the situation remained “normal and under control.”

Authorities will keep tracking online activity to identify people promoting mass migration attempts. Field operations will also continue to block irregular crossings and detain those organising them, the official said.

Earlier on Friday, security forces thwarted an attempt by hundreds of irregular migrants—most of them from African countries—to travel from Fnideq toward Ceuta.

Forces stopped the group before it could reach the border crossing and maintained a substantial presence throughout the surrounding area.

The attempted crossing took place on the date Moroccan authorities had previously identified in anonymous social media appeals calling for mass movements into Ceuta and Melilla.

Authorities will continue monitoring online activity to identify those encouraging mass migration

Interior Ministry spokesman Rachid El Khalfi said authorities had recently uncovered “anonymous posts and messages” circulating on social media that urged people to attempt mass illegal crossings into the two cities on 15 August.

The ministry said the appeals created “serious risks to people’s safety” and aimed to exploit migration-related concerns in support of activities punishable under Moroccan law.

Mr El Khalfi said “authorities are closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to prevent illegal crossings and intercept those involved.”

Tens of thousands of Moroccans gathered near the Ceuta border between 29 and 31 July in what was described as the largest wave of irregular crossings toward the city. Most later returned to Fnideq.

Morocco’s National Human Rights Council said on 7 August that 14 people had died during the attempt.

Spanish authorities, however, put the death toll at 80.

Moroccan officials estimated that roughly 40,000 people were involved, while Spanish authorities said the number exceeded 70,000.

Ceuta and Melilla, as well as the Chafarinas Islands and several other rocky Mediterranean islets, are administered by Spain.

Morocco describes the territories as “occupied Moroccan enclaves.”

Migrants from a range of countries regularly try to cross from Morocco into the Spanish-administered territories as they seek entry to Europe, fleeing economic hardship and armed conflicts in their home nations.