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Breaking: Somalia defeat Rwanda on penalties to reach CECAFA U-17 final
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Somalia defeat Rwanda on penalties to reach CECAFA U-17 final

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 18, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 2 hours ago 2-minute read
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Somalia beat Rwanda on penalties to reach CECAFA U-17 final

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia held its nerve in a tense penalty shootout to eliminate hosts Rwanda 5-4 and reach the CECAFA U-17 Championship final on Saturday, after the semifinal at Kigali Pele Stadium ended 1-1.

The result set up a Monday final against Uganda, which had already booked its place in the title match. Somalia, champions of the CECAFA U-17 Championship in 2022, will now pursue a second regional crown.

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After a scoreless opening half, Rwanda broke the deadlock when substitute Patrick Ujeneza weaved past two Somali defenders and sent the ball beyond goalkeeper Khalid Nor.

Somalia quickly restored parity. Four minutes after Rwanda’s opener, Mohamud Osman capitalized on a defensive failure to score after the hosts were unable to clear the ball.

Neither side found a winner before the end of regulation, sending the semifinal to penalties. Somalia converted enough chances to secure a 5-4 shootout victory.

“I am so happy that my players remained focused and came from behind to score and later win in penalties,” Somalia coach Dadir Ami Ali said. “We now go and prepare for the final against a strong Uganda team.”

The victory keeps Somalia’s hopes alive in the regional qualifying tournament for the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

Somalia’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Mohamed Abdukadir Ali, and Somali Football Federation President Ali Abdi Mohamed Shiine, who is also CECAFA’s vice president, congratulated the players and coaching staff after the semifinal triumph.

The officials commended the team’s display and resolve as it secured a place in the final.

Having last won the CECAFA U-17 Championship in 2022, Somalia will have another chance to claim the title when it meets Uganda on Oct. 19.

Rwanda, meanwhile, will play Ethiopia in the third-place playoff on the same day. The winner will earn the region’s third qualifying berth for the 2027 CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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