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Breaking: US judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home
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US judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s homeRep. Ilhan Omar’s attorneys demand return of property seized in federal home searchNetanyahu Office Alleges Smear Campaign Against Israel Over Settler AttacksBrisk livestock sales help Middle Shabelle pastoralists repay drought-related debtsSudan’s Border Crisis: Why Al-Burhan Is Treading Carefully Around CairoSenior Kenyan Military Commander Visits Troops Serving Under AUSSOM in KismayoUS judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s homeRep. Ilhan Omar’s attorneys demand return of property seized in federal home searchNetanyahu Office Alleges Smear Campaign Against Israel Over Settler AttacksBrisk livestock sales help Middle Shabelle pastoralists repay drought-related debtsSudan’s Border Crisis: Why Al-Burhan Is Treading Carefully Around CairoSenior Kenyan Military Commander Visits Troops Serving Under AUSSOM in Kismayo
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US judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home

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By Axadle Editorial Desk October 17, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 28 minutes ago 2-minute read
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US judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home

US judge narrows review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has narrowed the US Justice Department’s access to documents taken from the home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, adding safeguards to an investigation involving allegations about her immigration and citizenship records.

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CNN reported that Judge Matthew Sharbo attached conditions to the search warrant, directing officials to use a special screening process for the seized materials. The procedure is intended to prevent investigators from reviewing documents tied to Omar’s work in Congress.

Those materials could fall under the Speech or Debate Clause of the US Constitution, which shields lawmakers from certain legal scrutiny connected to their official legislative activities.

The Justice Department had requested wider authority to inspect the documents, according to CNN. Sharbo rejected that approach, ruling that records related to Omar’s congressional duties could not be handled as ordinary evidence without additional protections.

The limits may make the federal inquiry more difficult and could slow the government’s examination of the seized material.

The investigation focuses on allegations concerning information contained in Omar’s immigration and citizenship records dating back decades. Omar has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the actions against her as politically motivated.

Sharbo’s ruling does not cancel the search warrant or bring the investigation to a halt. It instead governs how investigators must review the documents, ensuring that potentially protected legislative materials receive appropriate treatment.

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Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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