US judge restricts review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

CNN reported that Judge Matthew Sharbo attached conditions to the search warrant, directing officials to use a special screening process for the seized materials. The procedure is intended…

US judge narrows review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home WASHINGTON — A federal judge has narrowed the US Justice Department’s access to documents taken from the…

US judge narrows review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home WASHINGTON — A federal judge has narrowed the US Justice Department’s access to documents taken from the…

US judge narrows review of documents seized from Ilhan Omar’s home

WASHINGTON — A federal judge has narrowed the US Justice Department’s access to documents taken from the home of Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar, adding safeguards to an investigation involving allegations about her immigration and citizenship records.

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CNN reported that Judge Matthew Sharbo attached conditions to the search warrant, directing officials to use a special screening process for the seized materials. The procedure is intended to prevent investigators from reviewing documents tied to Omar’s work in Congress.

Those materials could fall under the Speech or Debate Clause of the US Constitution, which shields lawmakers from certain legal scrutiny connected to their official legislative activities.

The Justice Department had requested wider authority to inspect the documents, according to CNN. Sharbo rejected that approach, ruling that records related to Omar’s congressional duties could not be handled as ordinary evidence without additional protections.

The limits may make the federal inquiry more difficult and could slow the government’s examination of the seized material.

The investigation focuses on allegations concerning information contained in Omar’s immigration and citizenship records dating back decades. Omar has denied any wrongdoing and characterized the actions against her as politically motivated.

Sharbo’s ruling does not cancel the search warrant or bring the investigation to a halt. It instead governs how investigators must review the documents, ensuring that potentially protected legislative materials receive appropriate treatment.

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