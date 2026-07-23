Somali Poet and Songwriter Aden Tarabi Jama Dies in North Western State of Somalia

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Thursday July 23, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — Aden Tarabi Jama, a celebrated Somali poet and songwriter whose work helped define generations of music, literature and theatre, has died in Hargeisa, his family announced Tuesday.

His passing marks the loss of a major voice in Somali artistic life, leaving behind a body of work that resonated across poetry, song and the stage.

He was born in 1948 in Aynabo, in the Sool region, and received his Quranic and early education in Burao before pursuing literary and artistic work.

Tarabi wrote numerous songs that gained wide popularity and were performed by leading Somali musicians.

Among his best-known works are “Goor iyo Ayaan,” “Bal Dawooy,” “Gacan Saydh,” “Yufloo” and “Dar Allaad u Hurudaa,” songs regarded as significant entries in the history of Somali music.

He was also a playwright and authored productions including the acclaimed “Ma Ogthay” series, which brought together prominent Somali actors and artists.

Tarabi was one of the leading poets involved in the Deelley literary chain, a landmark Somali poetic debate held in 1979 and 1980 that included criticism of Somalia’s military government.

The Deelley chain was launched by poet Mohamed Hashi Dhamac, widely known as Gaarriye, and united more than 40 poets whose verses used the alliterative letter “D.”

Although it began as a poetic discussion of tribalism, the chain evolved into a pointed criticism of corruption, economic hardship and the rule of Mohamed Siad Barre’s government.

Tarabi also contributed to North Western State of Somalia’s reconstruction efforts.

Former North Western State of Somalia President Muse Bihi Abdi honored Tarabi as a poet who used his creativity and talent in service of society.

Bihi said Tarabi made an enduring contribution to Somali literature, heritage and culture. He prayed that God would grant him mercy and provide patience and faith to his family and the Somali people.

Tarabi’s death has brought grief to Somalia’s literary community and to the wider Somali public.

His contributions to Somali art, culture and literature will remain part of his lasting legacy.