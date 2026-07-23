Somalia and Türkiye discuss bilateral ties, regional developments in Ankara

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Wednesday July 22, 2026

Ankara (AX) — Somalia and Türkiye moved to deepen their long-running partnership on Tuesday, as Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister Musa Kulaklıkaya met Somalia’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar in Ankara for talks on bilateral ties and regional issues.

Kulaklıkaya underscored the enduring strategic relationship between the two countries during the meeting, officials said.

The officials reviewed opportunities to broaden collaboration across diplomacy, trade, investment, security, education and development.

They also shared assessments of regional developments, reiterating a joint commitment to peace, stability and sustainable development.

Ali Mohamed Omar thanked Türkiye for its continued support for Somalia.

Both delegations said they remain committed to reinforcing cooperation in ways that benefit both nations and their people.

Somalia and Türkiye have built close political, economic, development and security relations since 2011, when Ankara stepped up its involvement in Mogadishu through humanitarian aid, infrastructure initiatives and military cooperation.