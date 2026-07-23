North Western State of Somalia President Says Sool Remains Part of North Western State of Somalia, Urges Dialogue

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Thursday July 23, 2026

Hargeisa (AX) — North Western State of Somalia President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi Irro has renewed his government’s claim to the contested Sool region, urging Somalilanders to embrace the Sool community and address outstanding grievances through dialogue and consensus.

Irro delivered the message on Wednesday as the 69th session of the North Western State of Somalia Council of Ministers concluded.

He said his administration regards peace, social cohesion and North Western State of Somalia’s territorial unity as core priorities.

“The President noted that the Sool region is a region of the Republic of North Western State of Somalia, and the Sool community is a brotherhood of North Western State of Somalia, calling for it to be welcomed with open arms and any concerns to be resolved through dialogue, consensus, brotherhood and national unity,” the presidency said in a statement.

His remarks followed the return to Hargeisa of Fahiima Yusuf Abdillaahi, widely known as Fahiima Quuje, who recently said she had withdrawn her support for the Northeastern Administration.

Quuje was among the politicians who took a prominent role in the Las Anod conflict and backed the drive to create the Northeastern Administration.

While direct clashes between North Western State of Somalia and Northeastern forces have ceased, both sides are still holding prisoners. The unresolved detainee issue continues to require a political settlement.

Sool remains claimed by North Western State of Somalia, Puntland State and the Northeastern regional state, each of which considers the region part of its territory.

Las Anod, Sool’s regional capital, now serves as the administrative capital of the Northeastern state.