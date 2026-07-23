Iranian Strikes on CIA Facilities Raise Questions About Possible Russian Role

Follow Somalia

Iran’s suspected role in CIA site strikes prompts scrutiny of possible Russian support

WASHINGTON – Strikes on CIA-linked facilities in the Gulf region have prompted U.S. intelligence officials to examine whether Russia helped Iran with targeting data or advanced drone technology, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The officials, who requested anonymity because of the sensitive national security issues involved, said U.S. intelligence agencies have drawn no firm conclusions about Moscow’s potential role. Analysts are scrutinizing the attacks’ apparent precision and effectiveness, alongside Russia’s wider military and technical cooperation with Tehran.

Reuters and other news organizations have previously reported that Russia supplied Iran with targeting support and other assistance for attacks on U.S. interests in the Gulf region. The inquiry into whether similar backing contributed to strikes on CIA sites has not been publicly disclosed before.

Reports indicate that at least two CIA-linked facilities were struck in March. One was the CIA station within the U.S. embassy compound in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; the other was a site in eastern Iraq. Some sources said further CIA facilities may also have been targeted, but offered no additional details.

An assessment by a Western intelligence agency, cited by a regional official, raised the possibility that Russia helped Iran identify CIA facilities across the region for targeting.

Two Western officials in the Gulf briefed on intelligence reports said analysts believe the Saudi Arabia attack may have used two modified versions of Iran’s Shahed drones, upgraded with Russian assistance.

One drone hit a vulnerable area of the embassy’s exterior and opened a breach, according to the officials. A second drone then passed through the opening and exploded. The attack caused no reported deaths or injuries.

Washington has not publicly confirmed the scale of any Russian involvement. Moscow and Tehran have not commented on the allegations.

AXADLETM