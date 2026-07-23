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EU warns artificial intelligence could emerge as a geopolitical weapon

BRUSSELS – Artificial intelligence could become a powerful geopolitical weapon, the European Union’s digital chief Henna Virkkunen has warned, calling on Europe to curb its dependence on foreign technology.

Virkkunen said governments or companies that control the world’s most sophisticated AI systems could limit access to them, potentially threatening other countries’ security, economies and essential services. Technological independence, she added, is becoming an increasingly urgent challenge in the global AI race.

Her warning followed a temporary United States restriction on exports of certain advanced AI technologies, a decision that was later reversed. Virkkunen said the episode showed how access to AI could be wielded as a source of political and strategic pressure.

In response, the EU has introduced initiatives to bolster its technological sovereignty. These include investing in European AI companies, increasing data-centre capacity, building cloud infrastructure and supporting the electronics industry.

At the same time, Meta’s AI system is drawing scrutiny over inaccurate responses and the circulation of unreliable information. Users have reported instances in which Meta AI delivered misleading or unverified answers.

Somali media outlet Axadle has previously raised concerns about the limitations and risks of Meta’s AI systems when they fail to function properly, warning that inaccurate AI-generated responses could undermine information accuracy, journalism and public understanding.

Those concerns have intensified calls for technology companies to reinforce safeguards and make AI systems more reliable, helping to limit misinformation and prevent potential harm.

AXADLETM