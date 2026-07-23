 Skip to content
Thursday, July 23, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: Somali Army Kills 18 al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan Region
Breaking News
Somali Army Kills 18 al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionStudy Links Weight Loss Drugs to Hair LossAfrican Union’s Extraordinary Health Summit Must Deliver Meaningful ActionIranian Strikes on CIA Facilities Raise Questions About Possible Russian RoleSomali Poet and Songwriter Aden Tarabi Jama Dies in North Western State of SomaliaSomali asylum seeker stabbed pensioner to death on Remembrance SundaySomali Army Kills 18 al-Shabab Militants in Hiiraan RegionStudy Links Weight Loss Drugs to Hair LossAfrican Union’s Extraordinary Health Summit Must Deliver Meaningful ActionIranian Strikes on CIA Facilities Raise Questions About Possible Russian RoleSomali Poet and Songwriter Aden Tarabi Jama Dies in North Western State of SomaliaSomali asylum seeker stabbed pensioner to death on Remembrance Sunday
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Southern-Africa News English

African Union’s Extraordinary Health Summit Must Deliver Meaningful Action

Follow
By Adam Omar July 23, 2026 1 min read
Share
Let AU's Extraordinary Health Summit Be Remembered for Action
African Union’s Extraordinary Health Summit Must Deliver Meaningful Action

At the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Health in Accra, one priority stands above the rest: turning Africa’s existing commitments into action. The continent does not lack ambition for the health and prosperity of its people. Nor is there uncertainty about the path forward; frameworks such as the AU Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond set out the course clearly. What matters now is whether we can deliver with the urgency this moment requires, writes Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana and Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance for allAfrica.

Written by Adam Omar Senior Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 540 published stories
More stories

More from Southern-Africa

See all

You may have missed