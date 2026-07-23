African Union’s Extraordinary Health Summit Must Deliver Meaningful Action

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At the African Union Extraordinary Summit on Health in Accra, one priority stands above the rest: turning Africa’s existing commitments into action. The continent does not lack ambition for the health and prosperity of its people. Nor is there uncertainty about the path forward; frameworks such as the AU Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond set out the course clearly. What matters now is whether we can deliver with the urgency this moment requires, writes Duma Gideon Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana and Chair of the African Leaders Malaria Alliance for allAfrica.