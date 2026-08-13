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Somali Intelligence Agency Kills Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle

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By Axadle Editorial Desk August 13, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 3 hours ago 2-minute read
Somali intelligence agency kills seven Al-Shabaab fighters in Lower Shabelle region
Somali Intelligence Agency Kills Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle

Thursday August 13, 2026

Mogadishu (AX) — Seven Al-Shabaab fighters were killed and several senior members of the militant group wounded in a coordinated operation in Somalia’s Lower Shabelle region, the National Intelligence and Security Agency (NISA) said Wednesday.

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Working with international partners, NISA said it carried out the planned strike against an Al-Shabaab compound in the Tawakal area after receiving intelligence that senior commanders had gathered there.

The agency said the operation took place as the leaders were inside a private meeting venue used by the group.

NISA named the senior figures present as Yonis Moallim Abuukar, whom it identified as the official overseeing the Mushani area; Abuu Haji Fareey, Al-Shabaab’s leader in Tawakal; Ayaatullaahi, the group’s commander for the Lower Shabelle front; and Abdifitaah Rooble, identified as Al-Shabaab’s leader in the Baadda area of Baladul-Amin.

According to preliminary information, Abuukar and Rooble sustained serious injuries during the operation, NISA said.

The agency gave no additional information, including the names of the seven fighters reported killed or whether the operation caused any civilian casualties.

NISA described the action as part of wider efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab’s leadership network and eliminate facilities the group uses to plan and coordinate attacks.

The agency called on residents to share information with security authorities about the movements and activities of Al-Shabaab and Islamic State militants.

Somali forces, backed by international partners, have intensified their campaign against Al-Shabaab as the government works to retake territory and reduce the group’s capacity to launch attacks.

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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