Pakistan says it is intensifying efforts to revive stalled US-Iran talks

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“Pakistan is making all-out efforts to bring the two parties to the negotiating table and the Islamabad MoU and pave the way for peace and stability in the…

TEHRAN - Pakistan on Wednesday said it was intensifying efforts with regional partners to restart direct negotiations between the US and Iran, which have remained deadlocked during their…

TEHRAN – Pakistan on Wednesday said it was intensifying efforts with regional partners to restart direct negotiations between the US and Iran, which have remained deadlocked during their…

Quick briefing What you need to know

Quick briefing What you need to know AI-assisted

TEHRAN – Pakistan on Wednesday said it was intensifying efforts with regional partners to restart direct negotiations between the US and Iran, which have remained deadlocked during their months-long conflict.

“Pakistan is making all-out efforts to bring the two parties to the negotiating table and the Islamabad MoU and pave the way for peace and stability in the region,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tahir Andrabi said at a weekly briefing in Islamabad.

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Andrabi said Islamabad was continuing “sincere efforts” with “brotherly states” to help resolve the crisis.

Pakistan would also keep working to “offset spoilers using direct and indirect channels” while supporting constructive dialogue aimed at settling unresolved issues, he said.

Addressing Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi’s visit to Iran, Andrabi said the discussions covered bilateral ties, security concerns and regional developments, with particular attention to peace and stability.

Naqvi arrived in Tehran on Tuesday and held meetings with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and other officials as part of efforts to determine how direct talks with Washington could resume.

The minister has taken an active role in the mediation effort alongside Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

The US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 and began negotiations aimed at reaching a final agreement. The process subsequently stalled over disputes involving security guarantees and freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for global energy shipments and trade.

From July 8 to July 24, the two countries traded military strikes. Washington attacked targets inside Iran, while Tehran retaliated against what it called US military facilities and equipment in several Arab countries, including Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait.