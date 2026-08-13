Home › World › Parts of Europe forecast to see temperatures… Axadle Newsroom World News English Parts of Europe forecast to see temperatures exceed 35C FollowWorld By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 13, 2026 • 1 min read Share Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 1-minute read Reading tools Listen Af-Soomaali A− A+ Share Live Parts of Europe brace for temperatures exceeding 35C - Advertisement - Europe 35CEuropeexceedforecastPartsTemperatures Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia. Axadle newsroom • 4,764 published stories More stories