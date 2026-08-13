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Parts of Europe forecast to see temperatures exceed 35C

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By Abdiwahab Ahmed August 13, 2026 1 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 1-minute read
Live Parts of Europe set for temperatures above 35C Europe

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Parts of Europe brace for temperatures exceeding 35C

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Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

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