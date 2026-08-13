Houthis Warn Over Possible Israeli Military Presence in Somalia

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The warning comes as military tensions intensify across the Red Sea and near the Bab al-Mandab strait, the strategically important passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf…

Houthis threaten Israeli military, intelligence sites in Somalia ADEN, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi movement has threatened to target any Israeli military or intelligence facility in Somalia or other…

Houthis threaten Israeli military, intelligence sites in Somalia ADEN, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi movement has threatened to target any Israeli military or intelligence facility in Somalia or other…

Houthis threaten Israeli military, intelligence sites in Somalia

ADEN, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi movement has threatened to target any Israeli military or intelligence facility in Somalia or other locations near Yemen’s borders, according to Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s political office, Iranian media outlet Tasnim reported Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The warning comes as military tensions intensify across the Red Sea and near the Bab al-Mandab strait, the strategically important passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

It follows a series of attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels in recent days. On Tuesday, an assault on a cargo ship traveling through Bab al-Mandab reportedly left six people dead, including four crew members and two Yemenis who took part in rescue operations.

The Houthis claimed the vessel was transporting military equipment to Saudi Arabia, though the allegation could not be independently confirmed. Ten people were also injured in the attack, adding to growing concerns about the security of commercial shipping along the waterway.

Al-Bukhaiti’s statement echoed earlier Houthi warnings about what the group describes as an Israeli presence in North Western State of Somalia. The Houthis say that presence threatens Yemen and security around the Red Sea. As attacks and threats mount, concern is increasing over the safety of international shipping and commercial traffic through the Bab al-Mandab, a key artery for global trade.

AXADLETM