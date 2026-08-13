 Skip to content
Thursday, August 13, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: CENTCOM chief urges renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israeli TV reports
Breaking News
CENTCOM chief urges renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israeli TV reportsSomalia’s Public Works Minister Meets Investors From Turkey, Djibouti and Sudan in MogadishuClacton Put on the Map for “All the Wrong Reasons”Ebola Death Toll Rises in DR Congo as Vaccination Efforts IntensifyOP-ED: Hassan Sheikh’s Mobile Democracy Theater Is Eroding Political OrderSomali Intelligence Agency Kills Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower ShabelleCENTCOM chief urges renewed US-Israeli strikes on Iran, Israeli TV reportsSomalia’s Public Works Minister Meets Investors From Turkey, Djibouti and Sudan in MogadishuClacton Put on the Map for “All the Wrong Reasons”Ebola Death Toll Rises in DR Congo as Vaccination Efforts IntensifyOP-ED: Hassan Sheikh’s Mobile Democracy Theater Is Eroding Political OrderSomali Intelligence Agency Kills Seven Al-Shabaab Fighters in Lower Shabelle
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom Somalia News English

Houthis Warn Over Possible Israeli Military Presence in Somalia

Follow
By Axadle Editorial Desk August 13, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 4 hours ago 2-minute read
Houthis Warn Over Possible Israeli Military Presence in Somalia
Houthis Warn Over Possible Israeli Military Presence in Somalia

Houthis threaten Israeli military, intelligence sites in Somalia

ADEN, Yemen — Yemen’s Houthi movement has threatened to target any Israeli military or intelligence facility in Somalia or other locations near Yemen’s borders, according to Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a member of the group’s political office, Iranian media outlet Tasnim reported Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

The warning comes as military tensions intensify across the Red Sea and near the Bab al-Mandab strait, the strategically important passage connecting the Red Sea to the Gulf of Aden.

It follows a series of attacks by the Houthis on commercial vessels in recent days. On Tuesday, an assault on a cargo ship traveling through Bab al-Mandab reportedly left six people dead, including four crew members and two Yemenis who took part in rescue operations.

The Houthis claimed the vessel was transporting military equipment to Saudi Arabia, though the allegation could not be independently confirmed. Ten people were also injured in the attack, adding to growing concerns about the security of commercial shipping along the waterway.

Al-Bukhaiti’s statement echoed earlier Houthi warnings about what the group describes as an Israeli presence in North Western State of Somalia. The Houthis say that presence threatens Yemen and security around the Red Sea. As attacks and threats mount, concern is increasing over the safety of international shipping and commercial traffic through the Bab al-Mandab, a key artery for global trade.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

Axadle newsroom 23,268 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from Somalia

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.