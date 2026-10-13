Federal government sanctions former South West leader, nine others over alleged al-Shabab financial links

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The sanctions, announced Tuesday, were issued by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Committee after it reviewed information and evidence it said pointed to the individuals’ alleged…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has ordered banks and other financial institutions to freeze the assets of former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has ordered banks and other financial institutions to freeze the assets of former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and…

Mogadishu (AX) — Somalia’s federal government has ordered banks and other financial institutions to freeze the assets of former South West State President Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen and nine other people, citing suspected links to al-Shabab.

The sanctions, announced Tuesday, were issued by the National Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorism Financing Committee after it reviewed information and evidence it said pointed to the individuals’ alleged links to, cooperation with or financial support for the al-Qaida-linked militant group.

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“The measure is based on information and evidence it evaluated regarding suspected financial support for Al-Shabaab,” the committee said.

The announcement did not detail the evidence against each person or identify the specific financial activities that prompted their designation.

Besides Laftagareen, the list includes Hassan Abdulkadir Mohamed; former Somali Custodial Corps commander Mahad Abdirahman Adan, also known as Mahad Shub; Ibrahim Adan Ali, known as Najah; Hassan Abdi Mohamed, known as Ugaas Hassan; Abdullahi Ali Watiin; Abdifatah Mahad Abdirahman; Abdimajid Mowlid Hassan; Amiin Mad Daruur; and Abshir Aden Isak.

Banks and other entities governed by Somalia’s anti-money laundering laws are required to immediately freeze assets held by the designated individuals and report related transactions to the Financial Reporting Center (FRC), the country’s financial intelligence unit.

The committee also barred individuals and organizations from offering financial support or facilitating transactions involving those on the list. It warned that breaches of the order could lead to legal action.

Somalia’s targeted sanctions regime is governed by the Targeted Financial Sanctions Act of 2023. The Financial Reporting Center says the system is designed to disrupt financial networks that support al-Shabab, requiring reporting institutions to freeze property tied to designated people and flag suspicious activity.

Laftagareen’s designation comes as an armed and political confrontation between his supporters and the federal government has continued for months.

He became president of South West State in 2018 and held the position until March, when federal forces seized control of Baidoa after a bitter dispute between his administration and the government of President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Laftagareen later departed the regional capital, but fighters loyal to him continued opposing the administration installed there.

Forces aligned with Laftagareen have launched repeated attacks on Baidoa since his removal. Major clashes in August and September resulted in civilian casualties and placed heavy pressure on local medical facilities.

The federal government has previously alleged that Laftagareen’s fighters operated alongside al-Shabab during attacks on Baidoa. Laftagareen and his allies have rejected the accusation, which has not been independently verified.

Mahad Shub, another senior figure named in Tuesday’s action, formerly led Somalia’s Custodial Corps. He was dismissed in March as political tensions between Mogadishu and Laftagareen’s administration intensified.

Shub later became a vocal critic of the federal government. In September, he accused Somali authorities and Türkiye of involvement in a strike on his residence in Doolow. The claims were disputed and have not been independently established.

The sanctions represent a major expansion of the federal government’s campaign against figures associated with the former South West administration, extending the confrontation from military and political accusations into the financial sphere.

The committee did not say whether the designated individuals could appeal or explain what process would be available to seek removal from the list.

Laftagareen and Shub had not immediately issued public responses to the designations on Tuesday.