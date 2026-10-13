Immigration Agents Conduct Search at Congresswoman Ilhan Omar’s Home

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Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) "executed a judicially authorised search warrant" at the property, a department spokesperson said.

US immigration agents searched the Washington-area home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of a federal criminal investigation, according to the Justice Department.

US immigration agents searched the Washington-area home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of a federal criminal investigation, according to the Justice Department. Agents from…

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US immigration agents searched the Washington-area home of Minnesota Representative Ilhan Omar on Monday as part of a federal criminal investigation, according to the Justice Department.

Agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) “executed a judicially authorised search warrant” at the property, a department spokesperson said.

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The search “is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation”, the spokesperson said, but no further details were given. Congress is currently in recess, and it was not immediately clear whether Omar was at the residence.

Omar, a Democrat who has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump, said on social media that the operation was “an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement”.

“For ten years, Trump has targeted me with baseless lies and smear campaigns,” Omar wrote.

“This is just the latest escalation in his campaign of political intimidation. I will not be silenced.”

Trump told reporters on Monday that he had “nothing to do” with the Justice Department investigation, but called Omar a “complainer” and a “terrible person”.

Referring to the Somali-born congresswoman, the Republican president said: “She comes from a country that is a non-country.

“And then she comes over here and she complains about our Constitution.”

Jacklyn Rogers, Omar’s communications director, described the Monday morning search as “an outrageous abuse of power” by the Trump administration and said the congresswoman “has done nothing wrong”.

Authorities have not disclosed what the criminal investigation concerns.

A BBC crew observed several agents at Omar’s home, with some seen carrying boxes to a van.

Fox News first reported the search and said the investigation involved immigration paperwork submitted by Omar’s late father when she was a child.

The operation took place 22 days before the November midterm elections, which will determine control of Congress for the following two years. That timing prompted concern among Omar’s fellow Democrats.

The Justice Department has a longstanding policy against most enforcement actions “likely to raise an issue or the perception” that they are intended to influence an election or disadvantage a candidate.

Senior House Democrats said in a statement that Trump had subjected Omar to “vile personal attacks and baseless accusations” for years.

“Now, less than 30 days until the midterm election, his violent mass deportation machine has descended upon the home of a duly elected Member of Congress and her family,” they said.

Republicans have previously scrutinised Omar’s immigration records. and earlier this year, South Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace unsuccessfully sought a subpoena for those records.

Last month, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told a conservative podcaster that “something is going to happen”, while making allegations of marital fraud involving Omar.

Separately, White House border tsar Tom Homan told Fox News that Omar was under investigation for unspecified immigration violations.

Omar rejected those allegations last month.

“I will say it again so it’s as clear as possible: I’m not at all worried about these investigations, because they are complete shams,” she said in a campaign fundraising email.

Trump has previously said Omar “should go back” to Somalia and suggested she should be deported. Members of the House must be US citizens.

Omar has characterised Trump’s insults and attacks as an “unhealthy and creepy obsession”.

The president has also targeted the Somali-American community. Last week, he wrote on social media that Minnesota “is being taken over by Somali immigrants” and that “the people of Minnesota must fight back”.

Some Republicans welcomed Monday’s search.

“Nobody is above the law,” said Tom Emmer, who also represents Minnesota in the House. “We look forward to learning more details about this raid and investigation. ACCOUNTABILITY IS COMING!”

Omar, who represents a Minneapolis-area district, was the first Somali American elected to the House. She and Michigan Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib were the first Muslim women elected to Congress.

Omar won re-election two years ago with 74% of the vote.

Senior political figures in Minnesota condemned the search.

Governor Tim Walz, a fellow Democrat, said: “Americans see this for what it is – President Trump is abusing his power to go after political opponents weeks before an election.”

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith called the operation “a transparent attempt to interfere in our elections”.

Additional reporting by Ione Wells