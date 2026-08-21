South Africa-Nigeria Citizenship Case Involving Adetshina Postponed to 2027

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The Cape Town Regional Court postponed the matter, holding that a separate review application filed by Adetshina in the Western Cape High Court must be decided first. Adetshina…

A legal dispute over the immigration status of former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria winner Chidimma Adetshina will remain unresolved until at least February 2027.

A legal dispute over the immigration status of former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria winner Chidimma Adetshina will remain unresolved until at least February 2027.…

A legal dispute over the immigration status of former Miss South Africa finalist and Miss Universe Nigeria winner Chidimma Adetshina will remain unresolved until at least February 2027.

The Cape Town Regional Court postponed the matter, holding that a separate review application filed by Adetshina in the Western Cape High Court must be decided first. Adetshina contends that the Department of Home Affairs unlawfully cancelled her South African citizenship and related documents.

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The State, however, maintains that she has no legal status in the country and should remain detained while deportation proceedings continue. Her legal team says she was born in South Africa and has deep ties there. The case has also prompted protests outside the court, where demonstrators have demanded that she leave South Africa.