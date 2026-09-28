Weah and Liberia’s Opposition Politicians Launch New Political Bloc

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In a joint communiqué, the parties pledged to “jointly and constructively hold the Boakai-Koung-Unity Party-led Government accountable for its stewardship of the Republic.” They accused the administration of…

Former rivals have set aside their political differences to form a united opposition front against President Joseph Boakai’s policies. The coalition brings together former President George Weah, Alexander…

Former rivals have set aside their political differences to form a united opposition front against President Joseph Boakai’s policies. The coalition brings together former President George Weah, Alexander…

Former rivals have set aside their political differences to form a united opposition front against President Joseph Boakai’s policies. The coalition brings together former President George Weah, Alexander Cummings—who previously joined forces with others in opposition to the Weah administration—and several other prominent politicians.

In a joint communiqué, the parties pledged to “jointly and constructively hold the Boakai-Koung-Unity Party-led Government accountable for its stewardship of the Republic.” They accused the administration of failing to safeguard territorial integrity in relation to Guinea, applying its anti-corruption and anti-drug campaigns selectively, defying the Supreme Court and using a new cybercrime law to suppress critics.