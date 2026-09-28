 Skip to content
Monday, September 28, 2026 15 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Maghrib 17:51
Muqdisho 27°C
Breaking: Weah and Liberia’s Opposition Politicians Launch New Political Bloc
Breaking News
Weah and Liberia’s Opposition Politicians Launch New Political BlocFighting erupts in Baidoa after Laftagareen forces attack federal positionsFive British Men Held Over Suspected Terror Plot Targeting RAF BaseAFCON 2027 Qualifying Race: Current Standings and Qualification PictureSomali Pirates Escape After Receiving Suspected Assistance From PoliceTwo Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill DozensWeah and Liberia’s Opposition Politicians Launch New Political BlocFighting erupts in Baidoa after Laftagareen forces attack federal positionsFive British Men Held Over Suspected Terror Plot Targeting RAF BaseAFCON 2027 Qualifying Race: Current Standings and Qualification PictureSomali Pirates Escape After Receiving Suspected Assistance From PoliceTwo Mass Shootings in South Africa Kill Dozens
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

Weah and Liberia’s Opposition Politicians Launch New Political Bloc

Follow
By Adam Omar September 28, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 24 minutes ago 1-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~1 min audio
Weah, Liberia's Opposition Politicians Launch New Bloc

Former rivals have set aside their political differences to form a united opposition front against President Joseph Boakai’s policies. The coalition brings together former President George Weah, Alexander Cummings—who previously joined forces with others in opposition to the Weah administration—and several other prominent politicians.

In a joint communiqué, the parties pledged to “jointly and constructively hold the Boakai-Koung-Unity Party-led Government accountable for its stewardship of the Republic.” They accused the administration of failing to safeguard territorial integrity in relation to Guinea, applying its anti-corruption and anti-drug campaigns selectively, defying the Supreme Court and using a new cybercrime law to suppress critics.

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 623 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.