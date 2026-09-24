Puntland State Submits Demands to UN Security Council Amid Somalia’s Political and Security Crisis

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

In a letter dated September 13, 2026, Puntland State briefed UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the president of the Security Council ahead of the Council’s expected October discussion…

Puntland State Appeals to UN Security Council Over Somalia’s Political Rift and Security Threats AXADLE, Somalia (AX) — Puntland State has urged the United Nations Security Council to…

Puntland State Appeals to UN Security Council Over Somalia’s Political Rift and Security Threats AXADLE, Somalia (AX) — Puntland State has urged the United Nations Security Council to…

Puntland State Appeals to UN Security Council Over Somalia’s Political Rift and Security Threats

AXADLE, Somalia (AX) — Puntland State has urged the United Nations Security Council to intervene in Somalia’s deepening political and security crisis, seeking renewed dialogue, a reassessment of the arms embargo and more direct international engagement with the country’s Federal Member States.

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In a letter dated September 13, 2026, Puntland State briefed UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the president of the Security Council ahead of the Council’s expected October discussion on Somalia.

The administration accused Somalia’s Federal Government of weakening the federal system since 2023, while backing armed groups and alternative authorities in areas Puntland State regards as part of its territory.

Among the incidents highlighted was the August violence in Galkayo. Puntland State alleged that weapons were transported to South Galkayo for transfer to North Galkayo, after which its forces arrested 101 people and confiscated weapons, vehicles and other equipment.

Puntland State said it had also spent the past two years battling ISIS in the Cal-Miskaad mountains without military, financial or logistical assistance from the Federal Government. It cautioned that piracy could return and appealed for direct international cooperation to reinforce maritime security operations.

Türkiye and coastal airstrikes

The letter accused Turkish forces of conducting strikes along the Jiifle and Garmaal coastlines on August 18 and 20. Puntland State said the attacks killed 14 Somalis and destroyed fishing boats.

According to Puntland State, it had previously urged Türkiye to protect fishermen and their property from harm.

The administration also cited the September 3 drone strike in Doolow, warning that military capabilities supplied by international partners for counterterrorism missions should not be used in Somalia’s internal political disputes.

Six requests to the Security Council

Puntland State made six principal requests of the Security Council: support for immediate Somali political dialogue; direct engagement with and assistance for Federal Member States; reinstatement of the Panel of Experts’ mandate; a review and tightening of arms restrictions; an extension of the UNTMIS mandate; and consideration of Somalia’s governance and resource-management issues by the Council.

It warned that the unresolved political confrontation could result in the creation of a “parallel government” in Mogadishu unless the parties reach an agreement on Somalia’s political and electoral process.

Puntland State said it remained committed to building a “stable, peaceful, democratic and federal Somalia.”

The letter was circulated to Security Council members, the British government, senior UN officials, the African Union and IGAD.

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