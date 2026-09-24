 Skip to content
Thursday, September 24, 2026 11 Rabi al-Thani 1448 AH Fajr 04:38
Muqdisho 25°C
Breaking: US Invites Putin to December G20 Meeting, Raising Prospect of Trump Summit
Breaking News
US Invites Putin to December G20 Meeting, Raising Prospect of Trump SummitUp to 169 killed in Yemen as Houthis battle for Red Sea heightsTrump warns in UN speech he could annihilate Iran without peace dealSeven Ethiopian Armed Groups Announce Alliance Against GovernmentAustralia’s prime minister defends draft social media rules amid US criticismSomalia hunger, malnutrition crises persist as forecast floods, funding gaps threaten vulnerable peopleUS Invites Putin to December G20 Meeting, Raising Prospect of Trump SummitUp to 169 killed in Yemen as Houthis battle for Red Sea heightsTrump warns in UN speech he could annihilate Iran without peace dealSeven Ethiopian Armed Groups Announce Alliance Against GovernmentAustralia’s prime minister defends draft social media rules amid US criticismSomalia hunger, malnutrition crises persist as forecast floods, funding gaps threaten vulnerable people
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom World News English

US Invites Putin to December G20 Meeting, Raising Prospect of Trump Summit

Follow
By Abdiwahab Ahmed September 24, 2026 2 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 11 minutes ago 2-minute read
Dhageyso Qodobada AI Narration • ~2 min audio
US invites Putin to December G20 meeting, possible Trump summit

The United States has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend a G20 meeting in Miami, Florida, in December, raising the possibility of a fresh summit with President Donald Trump, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

The Kremlin said Moscow would consider the invitation.

- Advertisement -

Speaking after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Mr Rubio said Washington remained willing to engage with Moscow over the war in Ukraine, even as attempts to secure an end to the conflict have stalled.

“We’ve invited President Putin to the G20. We think it’s an opportunity for him to engage not just with the president but with other world leaders. We hope that’s an invitation he’ll accept,” Mr Rubio said.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that Russia was “grateful and appreciative for this invitation”.

“We will make a decision and work through it via diplomatic channels,” he added.

Mr Rubio also said Mr Trump could have another meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, who has arrived in Washington for a state visit, either at the G20 summit or during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen.

The comments came as Russian strikes targeted logistics and infrastructure across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least seven people. Two of the victims were in Kyiv, where daytime drone attacks have intensified in recent weeks.

The former Zaliznychnyi Market, a landmark of Kyiv modernist architecture, burns following a reported strike by a Russian Geran-5 jet-powered attack drone

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Ukraine would retaliate and make the coming winter deeply painful for Russia if the two sides fail to reach a truce on attacks against energy facilities before the cold weather arrives.

Ukraine and its allies are working urgently to secure limited agreements covering energy infrastructure and Black Sea shipping before winter. They fear Russia will resume attacks on power and heating facilities, while Moscow continues to show little interest in broader negotiations aimed at ending the war.

“Ukrainians understand that this winter could be very harsh for us. But in response, we will have no choice but to make it painful for Russia too,” Mr Zelensky told the UN General Assembly during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York.

Read more:How Russia is recruiting Africans to fight in the war against Ukraine

How do you rate this story?

0 votes
Written by Abdiwahab Ahmed Reporter

Abdiwahab Ahmed covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 5,144 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from World

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.