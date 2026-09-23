Trump warns in UN speech he could 'annihilate' Iran without peace deal

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Mr Trump predicted that his administration would secure a peace deal with Iran after the 3 November US midterm elections. He also urged other countries to join Washington…

US President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly to defend the war with Iran, saying the conflict stopped Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon…

US President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly to defend the war with Iran, saying the conflict stopped Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon…

US President Donald Trump used his address to the UN General Assembly to defend the war with Iran, saying the conflict stopped Tehran from acquiring a nuclear weapon and warning that he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no agreement is reached to end the fighting.

Mr Trump predicted that his administration would secure a peace deal with Iran after the 3 November US midterm elections. He also urged other countries to join Washington in economically isolating Tehran and compelling it to return to negotiations.

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“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?” Mr Trump said. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

Mr Trump added: “Do I drive them into hell with no chance of survival and no hope of future greatness or generations? But I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election.”

Trump says he will make Iran deal after US midterms

The address represented the latest explanation Mr Trump has offered for the war with Iran. He has previously pointed to several reasons for the February US-Israeli strikes, including Tehran’s nuclear programme, its backing for regional proxy groups and the possibility of regime change.

Iran has repeatedly denied that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

Outside the UN headquarters, dozens of demonstrators opposed to Iran’s government gathered, with several holding signs demanding freedom and ‌democracy and condemning dictatorship.

“I believe we’ll make a deal right after the ⁠election because it doesn’t make sense for them not to. They’re waiting to see how I do in the midterm election,” Mr Trump said during his speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Alongside defending the decision to attack Iran, Mr Trump used the address to criticise the UN. He also highlighted efforts by his administration to stop the organisation and other international bodies from intruding on US sovereignty or promoting what it considers a left-wing agenda.

He called on all members of the International Criminal Court to withdraw.

Mr Trump caused a stir at the UN last year with a combative speech in which he said other countries were “going to hell”, citing issues including climate policy and mass migration.

Donald Trump walks on stage to speak during the 81st session of the United Nations

Following his speech, Mr Trump is due to hold bilateral or group meetings with at least 11 world leaders.

Later, Mr Trump will meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Venezuela’s interim leader Delcy Rodriguez, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, and representatives of the Gulf states of the ‌United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

He may speak with dozens of additional leaders, briefly, at an evening reception.

The packed schedule of ⁠foreign leader meetings underscores the US president’s emphasis on foreign policy during his second term. Since returning to office, he has launched multiple wars, questioned longstanding alliances, threatened allies ‌with invasion and sought to broker well over a dozen conflicts, with mixed results.

The US-Israeli war with Iran has been especially consequential, ⁠pushing fuel prices ‌higher around the world, weakening Mr Trump’s approval ratings and creating difficulties for Republicans campaigning in the 3 November congressional midterm election.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll published yesterday found that Mr Trump’s approval rating had dropped to an all-time low of 32%, as fellow Republicans became increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of the cost-of-living crisis.

One of the most closely watched engagements will be the seven-way meeting with Gulf leaders. Many are alarmed by the recent ⁠advances of the Houthis, Iran-backed militants who have seized broad areas of Yemen, attacked US ally Saudi Arabia and threatened shipping in the strategic Bab el-Mandab Strait.

RTÉ’s Washington correspondent Jackie Fox reports on President Trump’s speech at the UN

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Read more:US military Greenland presence set to expand under dealUN chief calls for AI curbs and end of wars in his last assembly addressFollow live coverage as world leaders attend the UN General Assembly

Mr Trump’s political allies and opponents ⁠will also be watching his first meeting with Venezuela’s Rodriguez. She rose to power with the Trump administration’s backing after US forces seized President Nicolas Maduro in January and transported him to New York to face drug-trafficking charges.

Allies of Mr Trump say Washington is working with Ms Rodriguez to open Venezuela’s oil industry to US investment. Democrats and some Republicans, however, argue that the administration has not applied enough pressure for new elections in the South American country.

At his meeting with the leaders of Denmark and Greenland, its overseas territory, Mr Trump will sign an agreement intended to expand the US military presence on the island while restricting that of geopolitical rivals.

Danish and Greenland officials hope ‌the agreement will end Mr Trump’s previous suggestions that he could seize Greenland by force.