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Saudi Prince Called Trump Twice to Seek U.S. Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

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By Axadle Editorial Desk September 12, 2026 2 min read
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Newsroom published Updated 1 hour ago 2-minute read
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Saudi Prince Called Trump Twice to Seek U.S. Strikes Against Houthis in Yemen

Saudi Prince Makes Two Appeals to Trump for U.S. Strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

WASHINGTON — Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman made two calls to U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday, pressing him to order strikes against the Houthis as the Iran-backed group moved toward the strategically vital Bab al-Mandab Strait, Axios reported.

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Trump rejected the appeal. U.S. officials said the administration has no current plans to undertake direct military action against the Houthi movement.

The request represents a reversal from July, when Riyadh told Washington it could manage the Houthi threat without U.S. intervention. Trump supported Saudi military operations against the group at that time.

The conflict has since widened. Houthi forces have reportedly seized the Red Sea port of Mokha and pushed toward the Bab al-Mandab Strait, a crucial maritime passage connecting the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Instead of launching strikes, the United States is expanding intelligence and targeting assistance for Saudi Arabia, Axios reported. Approximately 200 U.S. military personnel are said to be providing non-kinetic support for the Saudi campaign.

Adm. Brad Cooper, the commander of U.S. Central Command, has also traveled to Saudi Arabia for urgent coordination discussions, according to the report.

The administration is attempting to preserve access through the Red Sea shipping route without opening another U.S. military front. American forces remain deeply focused on Iran and security near the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest developments highlight mounting regional pressure on Washington as the Houthi advance puts another critical maritime corridor at risk and increases the possibility of a broader confrontation.

AXADLETM

Written by Axadle Editorial Desk Newsroom team

Axadle Editorial Desk is the newsroom team behind Axadle coverage of Somalia, the Horn of Africa, and wider African affairs. Stories are edited for accuracy, sourcing, and clarity before publication.

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