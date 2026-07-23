Somali Prime Minister Hails Election Talks as Türkiye Backs Dialogue Efforts

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By Nuri AdenWednesday July 22, 2026

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has voiced confidence that political talks underway in Mogadishu can produce “a good agreement that everyone can accept,” as leaders seek common ground on key national issues.

“I commend the political dialogue and consultations being led by the government, which have been taking place in Mogadishu in recent days,” Barre said. He noted that ministers have held meetings with Somali political figures, including former leaders and other senior officials, with discussions focused particularly on elections.

“We are committed to pursuing politics through peaceful dialogue, consensus and mutual understanding, while ensuring that the Somali people freely choose their own leaders,” the prime minister said.

Barre said he believed support for broader political consensus was gaining momentum. “God willing, I hope others will continue to share this understanding, just as they are beginning to do now,” he said.

He also pointed to what he called increasing agreement over reforms to Somalia’s political system, arguing that any new framework must be rooted in the interests of the Somali public.

“It is the people who must be consulted, and it is they who should have the final say,” he said. “Political power should not be taken away from the Somali people, but should instead be left to them to choose those who will govern them.”

Since early July, Türkiye has taken an active role in supporting and maintaining dialogue between Somalia’s federal government and opposition groups amid debate surrounding constitutional amendments and the country’s future electoral model.

Opposition participants in the talks include the Somali Future Council, former president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo’s Nabad iyo Nolol political movement, and the Somali Unity Council.

Barre said the government was ready to press ahead with negotiations aimed at settling unresolved questions, especially technical issues, and securing a durable political agreement.

“We are fully prepared to continue this work in the best possible way, without interruption or being diverted from the path ahead,” he said.

He urged opposition leaders to work alongside the government on what he identified as two national priorities. The first was joining forces to defeat the Al Shabaab terrorist group and improve security, allowing Somalis to live peacefully.

The second, Barre said, was the protection of Somalia’s unity and territorial integrity. He expressed hope that all political actors would cooperate to preserve the country’s cohesion.

The prime minister said he remained hopeful about Somalia’s prospects, recognising the challenges ahead while stressing opportunities to strengthen stability, political agreement and development.