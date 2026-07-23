Trump Praises Nigeria’s Anti-Terror Efforts to Protect Christians

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President Donald Trump has praised Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s leadership in confronting terrorism and insecurity, particularly attacks targeting Christian communities, while reaffirming Washington’s commitment to stronger security cooperation with Nigeria.

In a letter released by the Nigerian Presidency, Trump described the US-Nigeria defence partnership as vital. He highlighted the 2026 Defence Cooperation Roadmap and continued collaboration in intelligence sharing, military training and joint counter-terrorism operations.

The Presidency said the partnership has already produced results, citing a joint operation that reportedly killed a senior ISIS leader in the Lake Chad region. Both countries have pledged to further deepen their security ties.