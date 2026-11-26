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Billionaire Elon Musk has announced a financial incentive, saying that US children with accounts known as “Trump Accounts” will receive shares in his space company, SpaceX. Under the…

Billionaire Elon Musk has announced a financial incentive, saying that US children with accounts known as “Trump Accounts” will receive shares in his space company, SpaceX.

Under the plan, each child will receive two shares, with SpaceX providing one and Musk personally providing the second. The company will transfer its share next month, while the share provided by Musk will be transferred in June 2027, when the lock-up period on his shares expires.

In a post on X, Musk confirmed that the total value of the shares to be distributed is estimated at $18 billion. Meanwhile, SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday.

The Trump Accounts program consists of tax-advantaged savings accounts intended for children under the age of 18. The US government contributes $1,000 for each child who opens one of these accounts, with the aim of encouraging the new generation to save money and participate in stock market investing.

Musk emphasized that the shares would go to children with such accounts, while data released by the White House in October showed that nearly 70 million accounts had been opened.

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