Mogadishu Airport Closing for One Day During Local Council Elections

This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

The SCAA said normal operations will resume once election-related restrictions are lifted, and called on passengers to monitor official announcements for schedule updates. The notice did not list…

In a statement, the SCAA advised the public, airlines and travel agents that no flights will land at or depart from the airport during the 24-hour closure. The…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport will shut for one day on Thursday, Dec. 25, as the capital holds local council elections, the Somali Civil Aviation…

MOGADISHU, Somalia — Mogadishu’s Aden Adde International Airport will shut for one day on Thursday, Dec. 25, as the capital holds local council elections, the Somali Civil Aviation Authority said Monday, suspending all arrivals and departures as part of heightened security and technical preparations.

In a statement, the SCAA advised the public, airlines and travel agents that no flights will land at or depart from the airport during the 24-hour closure. The authority described the move as a precaution to “ensure public safety and the smooth conduct of the electoral process,” and urged travelers to check with carriers and avoid planning journeys on the day of the vote.

The SCAA said normal operations will resume once election-related restrictions are lifted, and called on passengers to monitor official announcements for schedule updates. The notice did not list exemptions or outline specific timing beyond the one-day suspension.

The airport, the country’s main international gateway, handles domestic and regional traffic alongside long-haul routes. A full-day halt is expected to disrupt itineraries across the network that feeds into Mogadishu, with knock-on effects for inbound and outbound connections. Airlines typically re-accommodate passengers in such cases, but travelers are advised to confirm rebooking options directly with their carriers.

Somali security agencies, meanwhile, said nearly 10,000 police officers have been prepared to secure polling day in the capital. Minister of Internal Security Abdullahi Sheikh Ismail, known as Farataag, said the Somali Police Force has finalized a comprehensive plan aimed at ensuring the elections proceed peacefully, safely and fairly.

The coordinated measures underscore the government’s effort to ring-fence voting sites and critical infrastructure while limiting movement around sensitive areas. Authorities did not specify whether road closures or curfews would accompany the airport shutdown, but encouraged residents to follow guidance from official channels.

What travelers should know:

All flights to and from Aden Adde International Airport are suspended for one day on Thursday, Dec. 25.

The closure is tied to security measures and technical preparations for Mogadishu’s local council elections.

Passengers should review their itineraries, avoid travel on Dec. 25, and contact airlines for rebooking.

Airport operations are expected to resume after election-related restrictions are lifted; monitor official notices for updates.

The one-day shutdown comes as election organizers and security officials seek to consolidate logistics for polling across the city. While authorities framed the decision as a temporary step to streamline operations, the closure highlights the scale of planning required to protect voters and staff and to manage movement in and around the capital on election day.

Further operational details were not immediately released. The SCAA said it will provide updates as needed and asked the public to rely on official advisories. Travelers with time-sensitive plans should check for airline notifications and reissued tickets, and allow extra time for plans on the days before and after the vote, when demand for seats may be higher.

Thursday’s vote marks a significant day of civic activity in Mogadishu, with authorities positioning the airport suspension as a short, targeted measure to support orderly polling. The SCAA emphasized that regular flight schedules will resume once the election window closes and security conditions permit.

By Ali Musa

Axadle Times international–Monitoring.