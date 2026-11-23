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Mogadishu (AX) — Galmudug President Liibaan Ahmed Hassan has announced a new 55-member cabinet, retaining four ministers from the previous administration while appointing 20 new members to lead…

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Mogadishu (AX) — Galmudug President Liibaan Ahmed Hassan has announced a new 55-member cabinet, retaining four ministers from the previous administration while appointing 20 new members to lead key ministries.

In a presidential decree issued on Sunday, Nov. 22, Hassan appointed 24 ministers, 18 deputy ministers and 13 state ministers, completing the formation of his administration’s cabinet.

According to the decree issued by the Office of the President of Galmudug, the appointments cover ministries responsible for security, administration, economic development, justice, social affairs and essential public services.

Of the 24 full ministers appointed, four previously served in the cabinet of former Galmudug President Ahmed Abdi Kaariye Qoorqoor, while the remaining 20 are new members appointed to those positions for the first time.

The move signals a broad change in Galmudug’s executive leadership as Hassan works to establish his administration following his election as president of the state.

The new cabinet will be responsible for implementing government policies, overseeing state institutions and addressing the security, political and development challenges facing the region.

Galmudug, which encompasses parts of central Somalia, continues to face security pressures from al-Shabaab, particularly in rural areas where government forces and local communities are conducting operations against the group.

The administration is also dealing with issues related to the delivery of social services, infrastructure development and the strengthening of state institutions.

The presidential decree did not specify when the newly appointed ministers would officially assume office or whether further related appointments would follow.

Below are the names of the ministers, deputy ministers and state ministers appointed to Galmudug’s cabinet.