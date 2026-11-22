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The Friday sermon on November 20 at a large mosque located inside Bakara Market in Mogadishu became a platform for discussing the widespread problems caused by the deterioration…

The Friday sermon on November 20 at a large mosque located inside Bakara Market in Mogadishu became a platform for discussing the widespread problems caused by the deterioration of roads that serve as vital arteries for the capital. The sermon, which deeply touched the hearts of those who had gathered for prayers, conveyed insight, public awareness, patriotic sentiment and a profound understanding of good governance.

When a society that has long complained of injustice and administrative indifference hears a courageous voice analyzing the failings of an expired system whose leaders still cling to their seats, one is immediately reminded of the wise line by poet Abdulqadir Yamyam: “Alas, the bad camel does not revolt.” The cleric’s words carried a direct appeal urging citizens to reject practices rooted in mismanagement and corruption.

The cleric opened his remarks with a hadith narrated by the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), focusing on noble ethics and the simple qualities that cultivate in a person a valuable character respected within society.

Particularly noteworthy was the preacher’s linking of personal morality with efficient state leadership. Those seated at the gathering reflected on how good character extends to the public interest, since abandoning the noble values that the Prophet commanded the ummah to uphold would lead to stagnation and immense hardships for society.

He cited as evidence of the current situation a journey he made the previous day, traveling by road from the Lambar 50 area west of Mogadishu toward the capital. The sheikh testified that numerous vehicles had overturned on the road after being unable to navigate the potholes and extensive damage caused by neglect affecting the entire route.

These recurring accidents have caused extensive loss of life and property, with the areas becoming scenes of anguish, complaints and sorrow. Some vehicles spill fuel that poses a danger to the environment, while others carry live animals that, after overturning, cause foul odors and health problems. The people suffering at the site, who have no alternative roads to use, have completely given up hope of assistance from government agencies.

The preacher expressed strong anger and astonishment at the speed with which the Mogadishu administration fills positions and appoints officials to vacant offices, while showing neither plans nor concern regarding the daily disasters occurring on neglected roads.

The sermon also included an analysis of the management of public finances and national assets—topics rarely heard from pulpits in recent times—and closely linked them to the public interest. The congregation listened in detail to facts about the taxes and substantial revenues collected from residents of the capital.

These strong messages broadcast from mosque loudspeakers testify that the political understanding and public awareness of the Somali people have reached a high level. They represent a step demonstrating society’s readiness to hold accountable leaders who have extended their terms in office and failed to address basic needs and manage the public interest.

Across the country, public sentiment is increasingly calling for the governance and destiny of the country to be taken away from individuals enriched by corruption and the abuse of national power.

A movement grounded in greater understanding and awareness has emerged in central Mogadishu and is proceeding calmly, appearing directly in Friday sermons. Mosques, which were initially places of worship, have now evolved into forums for discussing the hardships facing the public. The obstacles that previously prevented society from raising its voice are weakening, demonstrating that citizens want Somalia to prioritize its own interests.

This new awareness is empowering the public to confront clearly a weak administration that has not even dared to defend the country against Donald Trump, the leader whom American voters defeated in the most recent election and stripped of the important powers he held.

If, in the past, criticism and political appeals were issued from heavily guarded hotel rooms, the situation has now changed as the public has directly taken over that role. Sermons of this kind are evidence that the mosque pulpit has become the closest platform from which to point a finger at the failure of the country’s leaders to perform.

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Mohamed is an expert in political strategy and a researcher on state-building. He is a Senior Fellow at various research centers and policy institutes.