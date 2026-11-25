This briefing is AI-assisted and should be read alongside the full article and its sources.

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian government has announced a diplomatic initiative inviting Sudan’s armed groups, politicians and civil society organisations to find a solution to the conflict gripping…

ADDIS ABABA — The Ethiopian government has announced a diplomatic initiative inviting Sudan’s armed groups, politicians and civil society organisations to find a solution to the conflict gripping the country, with Addis Ababa pledging to host and mediate inclusive talks, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

In a statement published in Arabic today, the prime minister outlined a new plan developed by his government focused on ending Sudan’s bloody conflict and establishing a political pathway toward lasting stability.

He said his government had prepared a platform bringing together the leadership of the armed forces, political forces and leaders representing various sections of Sudanese civil society, providing an open and inclusive forum for consultation.

Abiy stressed that the armed conflict that erupted in Sudan on April 15, 2023, was not merely a political or security dispute, but had evolved into a humanitarian catastrophe placing significant pressure on neighbouring countries and regional stability as a whole.

Continuing his remarks, the Ethiopian leader highlighted the long-standing historical, cultural and social ties between the two countries, affirming that the suffering and hardship affecting Sudan directly impact the Ethiopian people.

He reiterated his country’s firm support for Sudan’s territorial integrity, unity and stability, noting that the situation in the country is closely linked to security and stability across the Horn of Africa.

Prime Minister Abiy recalled Addis Ababa’s constructive role in Sudan’s reconciliation efforts in 2019, when his government made significant efforts to bring the military leadership and civilian forces closer together to implement the Sudanese people’s desire for civilian rule.

He also rejected the notion that the new initiative carried special political interests or favoured any of the rival parties, emphasising that its sole objective was to help contain and end the bloody conflict.

He underlined that Ethiopia would provide neutral ground for the opposing parties and facilitate genuine, credible talks, enabling the people of Sudan to decide their own future.

The plan paves the way for a comprehensive agreement on the political transition process and the establishment of a national unity government that enjoys the confidence and support of all sections of the Sudanese people.

Finally, Prime Minister Abiy stressed that genuine peace could not be achieved through an externally imposed solution, insisting that determining Sudan’s future was the responsibility of its people and must be achieved through an inclusive political process.

AXADLETM