 Skip to content
Friday, August 14, 2026 Mogadishu 29°C Breaking: U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious Minorities
Breaking News
U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of SomaliaColombia Vows to Find All Missing Earthquake Victims as Rescue Hopes FadeHorn of Africa Initiative Trade Facilitation Roadmap Meeting Concludes in NairobiTwo Arrested After West Midlands Fire Damages HomesMali Junta Pardons French Agent Jailed for ‘Undermining the State’U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious MinoritiesIsrael and North Western State of Somalia Officials Discuss Relations After Israel Recognizes North Western State of SomaliaColombia Vows to Find All Missing Earthquake Victims as Rescue Hopes FadeHorn of Africa Initiative Trade Facilitation Roadmap Meeting Concludes in NairobiTwo Arrested After West Midlands Fire Damages HomesMali Junta Pardons French Agent Jailed for ‘Undermining the State’
Axadle
SO Subscribe
Axadle Newsroom West-Africa News English

U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious Minorities

Follow
By Adam Omar August 14, 2026 1 min read
Share
Newsroom published Updated 40 minutes ago 1-minute read
U.S., Nigeria Hold Talks on Protecting Religious Minorities
U.S., Nigeria Discuss Efforts to Protect Religious Minorities

U.S. and Nigerian officials have convened their second Joint Working Group (JWG) meeting as Nigeria seeks removal from the U.S. Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) list, a designation applied to countries where religious minorities are subjected to abuse and violent persecution—charges the Nigerian government has rejected.

Talks centered on the importance of ensuring that those responsible for violence are brought to justice through stronger judicial and security institutions. The discussions also addressed expanded military-to-military cooperation. The U.S. recognized Nigeria’s efforts to prosecute hundreds of Boko Haram and Islamic State-West Africa (ISIS-WA) suspects, increase judicial capacity, and recruit and train an additional 50,000 police officers.

- Advertisement -

Still, “the JWG identified continuing challenges, including reports of civilian fatalities and gaps in humanitarian expenditure transparency. Discussions on military-to-military cooperation continue today at the Pentagon,” the U.S. State Department said.

Written by Adam Omar Reporter

Adam Omar covers politics, governance, and security across Somalia.

Axadle newsroom 568 published stories
More stories
Keep reading

More from West-Africa

Fresh reporting and analysis from the same desk.

Explore section
Worth your time

You may have missed

Important stories selected from across Axadle Times.